Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 28

Thursday, July 15, 1971

Dawn Winter was crowned Miss Pea Ridge. Gregg Mayfield and Linda Gail Strickland were crowned Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot respectively.

Two major fires within the same neighborhood occurred within 25 hours of each other in Pea Ridge last week. Both structures and their contents were total losses. The first fire, reported at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, destroyed a barn at the J.C. Clanton home on Ark. Hwy. 94 west... At shortly after 3 a.m. the next morning, Friday, a landmark residence was burned to the ground in a fire of unknown origin. Located at the corner of Ark. Hwy. 94 west and the Jacket Road, the massively-built house was owned by the Allen Kennisons and was occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Weston and two small children.

Word was received in Pea Ridge Friday of the death of C.A. Hartley, recent band director here, in a car-truck collision that occurred near Mt. Vernon, Mo, Friday, July 2.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 28

Wednesday, July 15, 1981

Investigations of the Pea Ridge Police activities and the Pea Ridge City Council being conducted by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney David Clinger will be concluded this week, decision will be reached by Monday and a statement issued as to it and any possible action.

EPA approval of the Pea Ridge sewer project should be forthcoming in a couple of weeks, the cable television system should be operative in three weeks to a month, and area people using water from Pea Ridge's fire hydrants will be paying for it in the future were issues addressed by the Pea Ridge City Council.

Crowned Miss Pea Ridge was Jennifer Cram. Other winners were first runner up and Miss Congeniality Donna Hanner, second runner up Kim Knox, Miss Tiny Tot Jennifer Lockhart and Mr. Tiny Tot Nathan Musteen.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 28

Thursday, July 11, 1991

The owner of Montgomery's IGA in Pea Ridge has announced a major remodeling of his grocery to improve the selection and display of perishable items. Owner Dave Montgomery said the store, which has been there 20 years, has never been updated.

Residents of Oak Ridge Retirement Lodge have garden fresh vegetables and they have Earl Wright to thank for it. Wright, who will turn 90 in August, works his 25- by 35-feet garden daily.

One of the highlights of this week's 42nd annual Pea Ridge Community Fair will be the Saturday evening parade with an emphasis on area veterans of Operation Desert Storm. Co-chairmen of the event are Pat Patterson and Rosie Burns.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 28

Wednesday, July 11, 2001

Even though summer is here, the schools in Pea Ridge are busy with activity. At the high school, 20 students are taking advantage of the PASS (Portable Assisted Study Sequence) Credit Recovery Program and at the elementary school, 44 students are enrolled in reinforcement classes.

The Pea Ridge history book that was put together for the city's Sesquicentennial Celebration has arrived from the printer. The hard-cover book features family, church, school and business histories as well as stories and events from the city's past.

The Pea Ridge School Board will consider raising the price of school lunches 25 cents across the board at its meeting Monday, July 16. Other items on the agenda include hiring a district computer technician, approved a proposed budget with tax levy for the school election and personnel items.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 28

Wednesday, July 13, 2011

Local restaurants bought water, didn't serve carbonated beverages from the dispensers and one even closed during the nearly three days a boil water order was in effect in Pea Ridge from Tuesday morning until shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

Jenny Wood, current School Board president, said she will seek re-election. School elections will be Sept. 20. The School Board is comprised of five members, each of whom holds office for five years. One position becomes available every year.

After an extensive review into the school district's finances for construction projects, superintendent Dr. Roland Smith told School Board members there was $9,106,252.74 available for the Intermediate School and bus garage projects and there should be money left over.