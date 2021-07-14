Spaghetti Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Patsy McCool

Country Classics

1 (16 oz.) pkg. thin spaghetti

1 or 2 bunches green onions, diced

1 green pepper, diced

1 bottle (8 oz.) Italian oil dressing

½ bottle salad seasonings, dry mix

Salt and pepper if desired

Cook and rinse spaghetti. Add all other ingredients, coating the spaghetti with the mixture. Cool overnight, tossing occasionally.

•••

