Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Recipes

July 14, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Spaghetti Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Patsy McCool

Country Classics

1 (16 oz.) pkg. thin spaghetti

1 or 2 bunches green onions, diced

1 green pepper, diced

1 bottle (8 oz.) Italian oil dressing

½ bottle salad seasonings, dry mix

Salt and pepper if desired

Cook and rinse spaghetti. Add all other ingredients, coating the spaghetti with the mixture. Cool overnight, tossing occasionally.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

Print Headline: Recipe

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas’ Kopps wins Golden Spikes Award
by Tom Murphy
Relentless drive fuels Hogs’ Carson
by Eli Lederman
Oilers roll to 11-3 win at Texarkana
by News-Times Staff
Arkansas’ Ball keeps sunny outlook on and off the field
by Richard Davenport
Busy day for Razorbacks on second day of draft
by Tom Murphy
ADVERTISEMENT