Spaghetti Salad
Recipe from the kitchen of Patsy McCool
Country Classics
1 (16 oz.) pkg. thin spaghetti
1 or 2 bunches green onions, diced
1 green pepper, diced
1 bottle (8 oz.) Italian oil dressing
½ bottle salad seasonings, dry mix
Salt and pepper if desired
Cook and rinse spaghetti. Add all other ingredients, coating the spaghetti with the mixture. Cool overnight, tossing occasionally.
•••
