Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Public officials

July 14, 2021 at 9:53 a.m.

City of Pea Ridge

P.O. Box 10

975 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Council meetings 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in the Council Room, City Hall, 977 Weston St.

• Mayor: Jackie Crabtree, 479-451-1122; [email protected], expires 2023

• City clerk: Sandy Button, 479-451-1122, ext. 101; [email protected], expires 2023

City Department Heads

Building: Tony Townsend, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 106

Water/wastewater: Ken Hayes, [email protected], 479-451-1109

Police: Lynn Hahn, [email protected]

Fire/ambulance: Jared Powell, [email protected]

Streets: Nathan See, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 104

Council Members:

Ward 1 Position 1

• Merrill White, 479-586-8406; [email protected]; Term: expires 2024

Ward 1 Position 2

• Ginger Larsen, 479-685-5546, [email protected]; Term: expires 2022

Ward 2 Position 1

• Steve Guthrie, 479-451-8236; [email protected]; Term: expires 2024

Ward 2 Position 2

• Cody Keene, 479-366-1173; [email protected]; Term: expires 2022

Planning Commission:

• Michael Wilhelm, chairman, 402-641-3464, [email protected], Term: 2020-2024

• Al Fowler, Vice chairman, 479-531-0291, Term: 2017-2021

• Patrick Wheeless, secretary, 479-715-5689, [email protected], Term: 2021-2025

• Chris Johnson, , 479-402-4652, Term 2021-2025

• Dr. Karen Sherman, 479-451-1048; [email protected], Term: 2017-2021

• Greg Pickens, 479-402-1834, [email protected], Term: 2019-2021

• Tony Byars, 479-936-4306, Term: 2020-2024

City Liaison

• Tony Townsend, 479-451-1122 ext. 106, [email protected]

Library Board

• Larry Thompson, chairman, 479-903-6547, Term: 2021-2025

• Heather Reiter, vice chairman, 727-480-6630, Term: 2018-2023

• Arieanna Reynolds, secretary, 417-793-3917, Term: 2018-2023

• Jeff Neil, treasurer, 479-721-5435, Term: 2021-2025

• Wendy Martin, 501-472-5362, Term: 2021-2025

• Anita Deal, Term: 2019-2024

• Vacant, Term: 2018-2023

Park Commission

• Joseph Carlson, chairman, 479-544-1246, [email protected]

• Nathan See, city representative, 479-903-1520, [email protected]

• Crystal Carlson, commission member, 479-544-1456

• John Brown, commission member

• Anastasia Jones, commission member

School Board

Superintendent Keith Martin, 800-479-451-0032, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent for special services Anne Martfeld, [email protected]

979 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

• Jeff Neil, president, 2011 Greenwood Cove, Pea Ridge, AR, 479-488-6052, [email protected]; term expires 2023

• Mindy Cawthon, vice president, 10550 Hazelton Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-0368; [email protected]; term expires 2024

• Jenny Wood, vice president, 17130 Sugar Hill Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-1277; term expires 2021

• Sandy Button, secretary, P.O. Box 7, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-8009; term expires 2022

• Jenny Wood, disbursement officer, 17130 Sugar Hill Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-1277; term expires 2021

• John Dye, member, 17252 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge AR 72751; 451-1151; [email protected]; term expires 2025

Print Headline: Public officials

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Oilers roll past Batesville at state tournament
by News-Times Staff
Harsin ready to make SEC debut at Auburn
by Bob Holt
Corral back to guide Rebels’ offense
by Bob Holt
Arkansas picked sixth in SEC West
by Tom Murphy
Oilers top Fort Smith 12-8 at tourney
by News-Times Staff
ADVERTISEMENT