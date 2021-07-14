Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for July 14, 2021

Tommy 'Tom' Don Hudson

Tommy "Tom" Don Hudson, 73, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 10, 2021, in his home. He was born July 11, 1947, in Tulsa, Okla., to Don Hudson and Lillian Frances Stilwell Hudson.

He grew up in Fairfax, Okla., and later graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., in 1969. He worked as an insurance adjuster for GAB Insurance, Knight Adjustment Company and then moved to northwest Arkansas to go to work for Wal-Mart in general liability claims and litigation before retiring in 2004.

He rehabbed houses from 2004 to 2019 and was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan and Pea Ridge Blackhawk fan. He was highly intelligent and had a great sense of humor. Giving was his love language and he found great joy in giving gifts to those he loved and anonymously to people in need. He accepted Jesus as his personal Savior and Lord, and his family is comforted knowing he's rejoicing in heaven.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are two daughters, Kimberly Vetter (Mark) and Katie Burns (Raymond) of Rogers, Ark.; two brothers, John Hudson (Judy) of Albuquerque, N.M., and Bob Hudson of Jacksonville, Fla.; step-mother, Margie Hudson of Afton, Okla.; three step-brothers, Jerry Springer of Afton, Okla., Tony Springer (Cindy) of Inola, Okla., and Steve Springer (Shannon) of Glenpool, Okla.; two step-sisters, Angie Crow (Marc) of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Lois Williams (Terry) of Claremore, Okla.; three grandchildren, Olivia Williams of Chicago, Ill., Cole Wright (Payton) of Russellville, Ark., and Lauren Wright of Pea Ridge, Ark.; and a great-granddaughter, Piper Holt.

Visitation will start at noon Friday, July 16, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge, before the service.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 16, in Sisco Funeral Home,Pea Ridge.

A private family burial will follow at Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Bruce Clark Lamer

Bruce Clark Lamer, 72, of Cassville, Mo., died July 8, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born in Denver, Colo., on Nov. 26, 1948, to Earl Sherman Lamer and Arlene Mae Ringquist Lamer.

He was self-employed as carpenter for new and remodeled homes. He enjoyed riding his Harley, watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Denver Broncos, and being with his four grandsons Cole, Caden, Layton and Brecken.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Neil Scott Lamer.

Survivors are a son, Nick Lamer (Sarah) of Pea Ridge; a daughter, Deena Thompson of Garfield; a sister, Earlene Lamer of New Mexico; and four grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in Westside Baptist Church in Pea Ridge with pastor Brent Ferguson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Darrel Wayne Nichols

Darrel Wayne Nichols, 64, of Bentonville, died July 9, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Glade, Ark., to Raymond Arthur Nichols and Clora Mae Williams Nichols.

He retired from the Arkansas Department of Highway & Transportation in 2019. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play ball, auctions, and watching old black and white TV shows. He made a friend of everyone he met, never met a stranger and loved people. He was a member of Reddick Assembly of God Church in Garfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife of 46 years, Doris Nichols of the home; a son, Brandon Nichols of Fayetteville; a daughter, Melissa Whalen (Mike) of Garfield; two brothers, Ronald Nichols (Karen) of Republic, Mo., and Richard Nichols (Dianna) of Bono, Ark.; one sister, Kathy Youngman (Ron) of Gateway; two grandchildren, Makenzie Whalen and Miken Whalen; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, the Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Ruddick Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Christain Lorie Rubisch

Christain Lorie Rubisch 62, of Rogers, died July 4 in her home. She was born March 23, 1959, in Miami, Fla., to James Edward Wright Sr. and Jeannette Yvonne McClellan Wright.

She married Steven Kurt Rubisch, Nov. 25, 1981, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was his administrative dental assistant in Yuma, Ariz., for many years.

She was a master quilter, enjoyed music and playing the piano, she loved family time , being with her grandchildren, travel and loved the ocean and the sand.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Wright.

Survivors are her husband Steven Rubisch of the home; six children, Steven Rubisch (Brenda) of Rogers, Joshua Rubisch (Jenny) of Pea Ridge, Jared Rubisch of Lowell, Elisa Griggs (John) of Granger, Ind., Jenna Bush (Zachary) of Rogers and Mariya Rubisch of Mesa, Ariz.; siblings, James Wright Jr.(Stephanie) of Rogers, Connie DePew (Tom) of Lewisville, Texas, Loree Sowell (Keith) of Bentonville, Ramona Henry (Gary) of Rogers, and Elizabeth Hargiss (Michael) of Rogers; and seven grandchildren and one on the way.

There is no visitation scheduled.

A graveside service is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in Pratt Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Dane Wesley Ware

Dane Wesley Ware, 57, of Bella Vista, died July 8, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Sept. 3, 1963, in San Bernardino, Calif., to Charles Wesley Ware and Angeline Ann (Jill) Bertschy Ware.

He was a long haul truck driver for many years, enjoyed racing, NASCAR, motorcycles, drinking coffee, loved driving his truck, and always helped others in any way he could.

Survivors are a daughter, Shelby Nicole Ware of Mebane, N.C.; his mother, Jill Woods and step-father Bill Woods of Bentonville; father, Charles Ware and step-mother Josiephine of Riverside, Calif.; sister, Tammy Whitehead and husband Charles of Newport Beach, Calif.; and half sister, Linda Ann of Langley, Okla.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneral home.net.