Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu

Monday, July 19
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, tator tots, baby carrots w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Tuesday, July 20
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Beef tacos, lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, fruit and milk
Wednesday, July 21
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese ravioli, green beans, cherry tomatoes, fruit and milk
Thursday, July 22
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Friday, July 23
Breakfast: Super donut, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Hot Pockets, seasoned corn, broccoli w/ ranch, fruit and milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge
Pick up or stay to eat
Serving times:
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
June 1-Aug. 6
Hot lunch & next day breakfast
Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger