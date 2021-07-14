Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu

Monday, July 19

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, tator tots, baby carrots w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Tuesday, July 20

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk

Lunch: Beef tacos, lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, fruit and milk

Wednesday, July 21

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese ravioli, green beans, cherry tomatoes, fruit and milk

Thursday, July 22

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Friday, July 23

Breakfast: Super donut, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk

Lunch: Hot Pockets, seasoned corn, broccoli w/ ranch, fruit and milk

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge

Pick up or stay to eat

Serving times:

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 1-Aug. 6

Hot lunch & next day breakfast

Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger