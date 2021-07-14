Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, June 18

10:22 a.m. An employee of Whistle Stop Cellars reported theft involving a man receiving a bottle of vodka through the drive-through window and his debit card being declined repeatedly and he refused to return the bottle. The employee asked that the man be trespassed from the property. As a result of the investigation, police issued a criminal trespass warning to Joshua Presley, 42, Pea Ridge.

11:50 a.m. A resident of Seligman, Mo., reported she left her cell phone at McDonald's restaurant and when she went to retrieve it, it was not there. Later that afternoon, the complainant reported the phone was found at White Oak station and she had picked it up.

Saturday, June 19

5:52 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Hannah Robinson, 20, Bella Vista, in connection with imprudent driving and possession of a controlled substance.