NWA outdoor briefs

Cleanups part of lakes appreciation

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host lake cleanups and Secchi disk dip-ins at Lake Atalanta in Rogers and Lake Wilson in Fayetteville in observance of Lakes Appreciation Month in July.

A cleanup and Secchi disk event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 21 at Lake Atalanta one mile east of downtown Rogers on East Walnut Street. The Lake Wilson cleanup and Secchi disk event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. July 31, 4483 S. Lake Wilson Road in Fayetteville.

For details contact the alliance at [email protected] or 479-750-8007.

Learn fly casting

Rogers American Legion Post 100 auxiliary will host a fly casting class from 9 a.m. to noon July 31 at post headquarters, 711 W. Persimmon St. in Rogers.

A $10 donation is encouraged, but not required. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the class starts at 9 a.m. Instruction will move indoors from 11 a.m. to noon where refreshments will be served. All equipment is furnished.

For more information call post headquarters, 479-631-1298.

Fleet feet hit Hobbs trails

Travel on foot is the most popular activity on the 54 miles of trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area east of Rogers.

Trail use data from July 2020 through January 2021, provided by the park, shows 62.5 % of trail users were on foot. Mountain biking makes up 36.8 % of trail use and equestrian is at 7%.

Some park trails are for foot traffic only. Hidden Diversity and Monument trails are multiuse. Hidden Diversity was the park's first multiuse trail for foot travel, mountain biking and equestrian. The park has seen a significant reduction of mountain biking on the Hidden Diversity trail and increased mountain biking on the Monument trail, said Mark Clippinger, superintendent.

"This is likely due to the differences in the two trails, but more importantly due to the enormous social publicity of the 18-mile Monument trail system," Clippinger wrote in an email with the report.

Pace for all on bike rides

Fayetteville Wheelmen and Experience Fayetteville host free group bike rides at 6 p.m. each Thursday at Owl Creek Elementary for riders of all abilities. Cyclists are divided into different pace groups.

The group also offers free clinics from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on maintaining and caring for bicycles. Clinics are Monday at Bike Route in Fayetteville and July 26 at Lewis and Clark in Springdale.

For details check the Fayetteville Wheelmen events page on Facebook.

'Gone Fishing' open at Shiloh

A new exhibit, "Gone Fishing!" is open at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave., in Springdale.

The exhibit includes information panels and 30 photographs that explore the rich history of fishing in Northwest Arkansas. Fishing on the White River before and after Beaver Lake filled in the mid-1960s is part of the exhibit. Fishing on the region's small lakes and streams is also highlighted. It will be on display through mid-December.

Admission is free. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details call the museum at 479-750-8165.