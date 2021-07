NEBCO Fire-EMS Dept.

Sunday, June 27

11:45 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62/N. Old Wire Road, NEBCO

10:46 a.m. Medical, Elzey's Road, Avoca

Monday, June 28

1 11:10 p.m. Medical, East Prairie Creek Drive, Rogers

Tuesday, June 29

2:28 a.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62, Avoca

6:14 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

8:13 a.m. Medical, Indian Point Road, NEBCO

Wednesday, June 30

5:12 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

5:09 p.m. Structure fire, Lynn Drive, Pea Ridge

6:25 p.m. Medical, Dogwood Valley Road, Avoca

Thursday, July 1

6:58 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision,U.S. Hwy. 62, Avoca

8:41 a.m. Medical, Hickery Street, Pea Ridge

9:58 a.m. Medical, Sugar Creek Road, NEBCO

Saturday, July 3

7:39 a.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

12:23 p.m. Medical, Lodge Drive, NEBCO

5:40 p.m. Medical, Cemetery Road. Avoca

10:22 p.m. Medical, Cedar Rock, NEBCO

Sunday, July 4

10:34 a.m. Medical, 22655 Folsom Point, NEBCO

1:29 p.m. Medical, 22038 U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

4:13 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, 23191 Dam Site Rd., NEBCO

Monday, July 5

11:57 a.m. Medical, 15262 Ashmore Dr., NEBCO

8:25 p.m. Medical, 22038 U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

Wednesday, July 7

1:23 p.m.Medical, 10625 Bluewater Passage, Avoca

11:54 p.m. Medical, 15142 U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

Thursday, July 8

9:58 a.m. Medical, 18777 U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

12:34 p.m. Medical, 15364 U.S. Hwy. 62, NEBCO

Friday, July 9

12:15 a.m. Medical, 19150 Woodridge Rd., NEBCO

3:38 p.m. Medical, 11231 Guyll Ridge Rd., Avoca

3:20 p.m. Medical, 14448 Old Liberty Rd., NEBCO

8:58 p.m. Medical, 680 Tucks Chapel Rd., Avoca

Saturday, July 10

11:55 a.m. Medical, 190 Wade Lane, Pea Ridge

12:19 p.m. Medical, 2024 Park Circle, Pea Ridge

7:48 p.m. Medical, 10117 Burnett Rd., Avoca