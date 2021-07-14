Benton County Jail

Tuesday, July 6

2:53 p.m. Jason Jones, 32, Garfield, by Centerton Police, criminal contempt, driving with suspended license, failure to appear, revocation of probation, possession of a controlled substance

2:54 p.m. Dakota House, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, theft of property

Saturday, July 10

1:32 a.m. Miguel Jimenez, 25, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, careless and prohibited driving; driving left of center; violation of omnibus DWI Act; no trail lamps or reflectors; defective lights

2:26 a.m. Cortney Wogamon, 31, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police Department, two possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; three possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

4:13 p.m. Jeremy Amelung, 38, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, first degree stalking