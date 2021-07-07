Two ordered held without bond after Pea Ridge officer's death

BENTONVILLE -- A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday when he was hit by a vehicle and then dragged 149 feet, according to court documents.

Kevin Apple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local circuit judges ordered the two people arrested in connection with the killing to be held without bond Monday, June 28.

Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff and Elijah Andazola, 18, of Bentonville were arrested in connection with capital murder. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against the pair.

The two are accused of killing Kevin Apple. He had been a Pea Ridge police officer for three years, but was a 23-year law enforcement veteran.

Cash was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Apple, while Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents.

Apple and Officer Brian Stamps, another Pea Ridge police officer, heard the call about 11:30 a.m. Saturday to be on the lookout for an older model blue Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They saw the Jeep at the White Oak station about 12:09 p.m., Lt. Michael Lisenbee, a spokesman for the department, said.

Apple was attempting to talk with the pair when Cash accelerated backwards and hit Stamps' police vehicle, according to the affidavit. She then accelerated forward hitting Apple who was carried on the front of Cash's vehicle until she hit Apple's police vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Apple was then pinned between the two vehicles and he then dragged underneath Cash's vehicle, according to the affidavit. He was dragged for 149 feet through the parking lot, over a curb and into the street, according to the affidavit.

Stamps did fire at the Jeep. Cash and Andazola were later captured in Bella Vista.

Judge Robin Green held a bond hearing Monday morning for Andazola and issued the no-bond order. The hearing was conducted via video conferencing, so Andazola remained at the jail instead of being in the courtroom. Andazola's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 2.

In a separate hearing, Judge Brad Karren ordered Cash be held without bond. Cash appeared in person in Karren's courtroom for the hearing. Her arraignment is set for July 26.

Karren also issued a gag order in Cash's case, meaning prosecutors, police and defense attorneys are prohibited from speaking publicly on the matter. Green did not issue such an order.

Rogers police issued the bulletin concerning the Jeep after receiving a call that a man was holding two people at gunpoint in the parking lot of Walgreens, according to court documents.

Oscar Olvera reported he believed the individuals in the Jeep had taken a check from his mailbox, and he started following the Jeep in his truck, according to the affidavit.

Olvera followed the Jeep to Walgreens and confronted the two people in the Jeep, according to the affidavit. He said the woman was holding a check that was taken from his mailbox, according to the affidavit.

He grabbed the check from the woman and pulled his gun to prevent the pair from leaving the scene, according to the affidavit. Olvera said he ordered them to get out of the Jeep and when they were on the ground he put his gun back in the holster and called 911, according to the affidavit.

Olvera said the pair then sprinted back to the Jeep and left the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

The two also fled from police after leaving the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

Cash and Andazola admitted to stealing the check from Olvera's mailbox, and Cash admitted she was the driver that fled from Rogers police, and Andazola admitted being in the vehicle with her, according to the affidavit.

Some of Apple's family members and Pea Ridge police officers were in court for Andazola's bond hearing.

Pea Ridge officers, the family, and numerous other law enforcement officers filled Karren's courtroom to the point where some sat in the jury box.