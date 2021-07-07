Strong community support displayed

PEA RIDGE -- The funeral procession transporting the body of Kevin Apple, former Pea Ridge Police officer killed in the line of duty June 26, began two hours before the funeral service on Friday.

Pea Ridge Police officers were joined at the front of the procession by officers from Farmington and Lowell, where Apple had also worked, and from Little Flock, a neighboring community, then by hundreds of law enforcement officers from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and many other states in a processional stretching seven miles along the highways of Benton County slowly traversing the roads from Bentonville to Pea Ridge and back to Rogers for the funeral for slain Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple Friday.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel raised flags and salutes as they stood on overpasses above I-49 watching the procession pass.

People lined the streets waving blue-line flags, holding signs and saluting as the hearse passed them followed by police cars.

"I think they're strong and they get through tough times," Austin Davis, 10, said. The fifth-grader, his sister and a friend, waved blue-line flags as they watched the funeral procession pass.

In Pea Ridge, members of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department parked the ladder truck immediately south of the Slack Street/Townsend Way intersection, where Apple's body lay. Flags and a sign line the curb on Townsend Way.

Businesses and residences displayed blue lights as a memorial and sign of support.

City Hall was closed Friday for city employees to attend the funeral.