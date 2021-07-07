State officials offer eulogies for Apple

"As governor, I recognize your commitment, your sacrifice and the love you express every day as you serve your fellow man ... and because of you, our nation is stronger and survives... and we have hope for the next generation as well," began Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Friday at the funeral of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday, June 26,

Gov. Hutchinson noted the service was not only a memorial, but a tribute to each member of law enforcement gathered in the nearly full 2,100-seat auditorium.

"Officer Kevin Apple was one of you.

"He set an example in what he did. He did what he was trained to do. He did what pledged to do. And he confronted danger to protect others. His death tragically illustrates the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep us safe."

Hutchinson said more than 300 police officers have been killed in the line of duty in the state of Arkansas. He said that in the seven years he's been governor, 15 officers have died in the line of duty.

"But Kevin Apple is not a statistic. He is not a number. He is a person who loved sports. He loved his family. He supported his fellow officers. He supported his community."

"We grieve for our loss," the governor continued. "We know that Kevin has found his peace and we have to find our peace as well. But, it is challenging for us. The First Lady and I will be in prayer, Dalene for you and your family."

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge called Apple a hero.

"Mrs. Hart and her husband lost a son. Chief Hahn and the Pea Ridge Police Department lost a great brother and friend. And our great state has lost another humble public servant," Rutledge said.

"Hearing the words 'officer down' is a phrase that makes all of our hearts stop. John 15:13 reminds us that 'greater love hath no man than this, that a man lays down his for his friends.'

"And Officer Kevin Apple lay down his life for strangers," she said. "He did serve until the absolute, very end. When he answered that call to come help and offer assistance on June 26, 2021, he answered that call not knowing that that call was not just one over the radio but a call from his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Rutledge shared it had been a privilege to hear the stories of Apple's passion and love. She said it's now on the shoulders of his fellow law enforcement officers to carry that responsibility.

"Kevin wasn't an officer. He was a hero. Thank you, Mrs. Hart, for raising a good man in Kevin," Rutledge said. "Kevin's legacy, because of his service and sacrifice will know no boundaries and may we never forget his sacrifice!"

"Know this every day that you watch over our communities, the good Lord is watching over you -- our peacekeepers -- our men and women in blue," Rutledge quoting Matthew 5:9.

In attendance at the service were U.S. Senator John Boozman and State Senator Cecile Bledsoe.

Boozman said: "We're here celebrating the life of Officer Apple and the tremendous sacrifice he made. He's a true American hero, not only because of the circumstances of his death, but because of the way he lived his life. He loved his family. He loved his community. He loved the Lord and will be greatly missed."

"He was a role model and served the citizens of Pea Ridge honorably," Bledsoe said. "Officer Kevin Apple will be greatly missed!"