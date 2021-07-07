School reunion is Saturday; all are welcome

The annual all-years reunion for Pea Ridge schools is set for Saturday, July 10.

The event, sponsored by the Pea Ridge High School Alumni Association will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria at Pea Ridge Junior High, 781 W. Pickens Rd. The location the former high school cafeteria where previous reunions have been held.

A noon meal will be available for those who attend. An opportunity is being arranged for a tour of the new Pea Ridge High School facilities located at Black Jack Corner a short distance west of the former high school campus.

The All-Years Reunion is a time for alumni of Pea Ridge schools and others who have been part of school life in past years to come together to renew acquaintances and friendships, to "catch up" on things with people we "grew up with," and to take note of progress and developments in the schools and community of Pea Ridge, according to Jerry Nichols, with the Alumni Association.