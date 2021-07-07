Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 27

Thursday, July 8, 1971

The Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce at the regular monthly meeting Thursday night voted to endorse the efforts being made to continue the Pea Ridge school band... The band was started with a community fund drive in which hundreds of contributors gave what they could to establish a fund with which to buy the larger school-owned instruments.

A 62-year-old man in Bell Gardens, Calif., received a phone call a few days ago from a 30-year-old man, Billy Joe Samuel, who was reared at Pea Ridge. the two had never talked together before; they would not have known each other had they met on the street. And the older man had never heard of anyone by the name of Billy Jo Samuel. Yet, the older man said: "Oh, I have carried this little picture of you when you were a year old with me all these years and I have never missed a day looking at it and wondering where you were." The catch is the older man, William Deaton, was the father of young Samuel.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 27

Wednesday, July 8, 1981

The Pea Ridge Community Fair continues today through Saturday. It was kicked off Tuesday night with a concert of gospel music by Golden Harvest. Contestants for Miss Pea Ridge are Kay Miller, Debbie McCool, Jennifer Cram, Michele Tyler, Donna Hammer, Dana Galyen, Anna Krueger, Angela Spielman and Kim Knox.

Members of the Pea Ridge Park Commission met to discuss specifications, reviewed a bid received for a proposed park pavilion and agreed to re-advertise for bids.

The Seligman, Mo., Centennial celebration July 4 brought people from as far away as Goldendale, Wash., and a frog from Maryland, and included a parade, beauty shows and tests of skill.

The Pea Ridge Park Commission approved plans for a men's tennis tournament to be held at the park.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 27

Thursday, July 4, 1991

The Pea Ridge City Council voted last week to pay $15,000 for a half-acre tract of land on which to build a water tower. The action came several months after the council voted to pay $50,000 to Federal Savings Bank for nearly three acres of land on which to build a water tower. The half acre was owned by Lester Hall, former mayor and son of alderman Delores Hall and was adjacent to the parcel purchased last spring. The parcels are southwest of the intersection of Arkansas Highways 94 and 72.

Five Pea Ridge girls will go on stage next Wednesday night as the opening feature of the 42nd annual Pea Ridge Community Fair. Competing for the title are Shannon Cooley, Candice Cottingham, Dawn Day, Kimberly Laird and Pamela McGaughy.

People who plan to explode fireworks it the city limits of Pea Ridge today through the weekend might consider the possible consequences, legal and physical, said Police Chief Sam Holcomb, who said: "We've got a city ordinance that says there's no fireworks allowed inside the city at all, especially as dry as it is."

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 27

Wednesday, July 4, 2001

The 51st Pea Ridge Community Fair will open with the ringing of the old school bell Wednesday, July 11, followed by the Fair Queen contest. Contestants are Jennifer Marlow, Larissa Palmore, Mollie Ragland, Ashley Riley, Ariel Tharp and Amy Whitaker.

Volunteers are needed for three projects endorsed by the Pea Ridge City Council. From blankets to trash to mules, the council is asking residents to get involved.

Frank Rizzio was appointed the new Pea Ridge Fire chief.

What began as a roof repair grew into a full-blown remodeling of the visitors center at the Pea Ridge National Military Park. Park superintendent John C. Scott officially declared the expanded center open for business complete with a ribbon cutting and a Civil War honor guard.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 27

Wednesday, July 6, 2011

Water customers are under a boil order issued Tuesday north of (and including) Big Sugar Golf Course and east of It'll Do Road. The precautionary boil order was issued in response to a water line break, according to Water Department superintendent Ken Hayes.

The first Independence Day without a prohibition against fireworks went without a major incident, according to city officials. "We had less calls on the night of the Fourth," Police Chief Tim Ledbetter said.

The school halls are quiet. They are no longer filled with students gathering gong to their next class. But that doesn't mean there is no work at school. Administrators are working to ensure students will be hitting the books in the fall.

For the Escue brothers -- John and Keith -- sitting under a shade tree sharing memories and playing bluegrass paired with stories of faith exemplifies the good life. Keith, the comedic relief, jokingly dates his time in pea Ridge to before the days of Moses. John, the secret pastry chef, humbly speaks of his favorite recipes he concocts in the kitchen... These brothers are truly Southern gentlemen as they note their love for their mama and their wives, not to mention their love for Jesus Christ. The two will be grand marshals for the 2011 fair parade.