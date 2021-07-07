Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for July 7, 2021

Kevin Dale Apple

Kevin Dale Apple, 53, died Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was born March 4, 1968, to Dalene Hart and Billy Dale Apple in Tulsa, Okla.

He graduated from Amber/Pocasett High School in 1986. In 1996, he graduated from the police academy and spent the next 23 years in law enforcement, the last three years with the Pea Ridge Police Department.

He was known for his goofy laugh, practical jokes and infectious smile. He would help anyone who needed it without question and was a loyal brother to those who knew and loved him. Although he did not have children of his own, he was great with kids and positively changed many of their lives.

He was a strong law enforcement officer and his fellow brothers and sister behind the badge also knew he had their back.

Officer Kevin Apple's watch ended on June 26, 2021, while acting in the line of duty protecting the community he loved.

Kevin, your family and brothers and sisters in blue love you and will miss you. Until we meet again brother. We have the watch from here.

Survivors are his mother, Dalene Hart; stepfather, Richard White; brother, Kyle Hart; and his dog, Ratchet.

Funeral service were held at noon Friday, July 2, at Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills.

Interment were at noon Saturday, July 3, in Oak Hill Cemetery in McAlester, Okla.

Arrangements were under the care of Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at www.callisonloughfh.com.

Peggy Cawthon

Peggy Cawthon, 84, of Rogers, Ark., died July 1, 2021, in Rogers. She was born Aug. 13, 1936, in Avoca, Ark., to Samuel and Ora (Vandergriff) Lockhart.

She was a member of the Twelve Corners Baptist Church in Pea Ridge; worked as a realtor and was retired from the Rogers Public School District.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Olen C. Cawthon; grandson, Patrick Cawthon; and siblings, Emma Mayo, Mabel Moore, Frances Cline, Dick Lockhart, Bob Lockhart and Sam Lockhart.

Survivors are her children, Anthony Olen "Tony" (Sandee) Cawthon of Rogers and Connie (Bill) Bowman; siblings, Marilyn Whisenhunt of Pea Ridge and Betty Stradford of El Dorado, Kan.; grandchildren, Kyle Bowman of Colorado Springs, Colo., Cash Cawthon of Garfield, Trey Cawthon of Cave Springs, Connor Cawthon of Pea Ridge and Damian Schlereth of Arvada, Colo.; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. Fourth St. Rogers, Ark.

Online condolences can be made at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Jerry Dean Kaduce

Jerry Dean Kaduce, 79, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 30, 2021, in his home. He was born May 12, 1942, in Thornton, Iowa, to Theodore Kaduce and Henryetta Trager Kaduce.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked for Wal-Mart Loss Prevention for 15 years and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jo Kaduce; three brothers; and a grandson, Jacob Pederson.

Survivors are three sons, Jim Pedersen, Joel Kaduce and Jason Kaduce (Christy) all of Pea Ridge; grandchildren, Raychel McDonough (Andy), Hanna King (Curtis), Justin and Chelsey Pedersen and Tommy Fisher; and great-grandchildren, Conner, Addison and Rosalie.

A memorial service is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

William Hagan Osburn

William Hagan Osburn, 81, of Pea Ridge, died June 16, 2021, in Rogers. He was born Jan. 25, 1940, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to James Reber Osburn and Lucy Ellen Reed.

He retired from the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Osburn; brother, James Osburn; sister, Mary Dyke; mother, Ellen Reed; and father, James Osburn.

Survivors are his sister, Kathryn Parker, of Fort Smith, and several nieces and nephews.

Services with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, in the National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Ark.

The family asks in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to the Hope Cancer Resource (hopecancerresources.org).

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. 4th St. Rogers, Ark.

Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Clent Estes Wilson

Clent Estes Wilson, 89, of Rogers died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. He was born July 18, 1931, to Joseph Wilson and Edith Pinkston Wilson in Oxford, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 64 years, Mattie Jo Pemberton Wilson; his parents; brothers, Luther Wilson, Delmar Wilson and Charlie Wilson; and sisters, Venita Treat, Lorene Mask, Thelma Jo Pyland and Blanche Treat.

Survivors are daughters Rita Miles of Rogers, Ark., Sandie (Shawn) Wright of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Sheryl (Kevin) Freeman of Centerton, Ark.; grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Hufford of Bella Vista, Ark., Whitney (Tyler) Matheson of Bella Vista, Ark., Karly (David) Amezcua of Centerton, Ark., and Tanner (Lauren) Freeman of Denver, Colo.; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Melba (Orgel) Shannon of Mountain View, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews and friends, and also last but not least, his faithful dog, Lily, who helped him through his numerous health issues of the last few months.

A private family graveside service was planned to be held in Bentonville Cemetery in Bentonville, Ark.

Arrangements were by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers.