Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu

Monday, July 12
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato cup, sweet potato fries, fruit and milk
Tuesday, July 13
Breakfast: Cereal bar, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, broccoli florets w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Wednesday, July 14
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk
Thursday, July 15
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, tossed salad, corn, fruit and milk
Friday, July 16
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk
Lunch: Country fried steak sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, Fritos, fruit and milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge
Pick up or stay to eat
Serving times:
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
June 1-Aug. 6
Hot lunch & next day breakfast
Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger