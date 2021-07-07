Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu

Monday, July 12

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato cup, sweet potato fries, fruit and milk

Tuesday, July 13

Breakfast: Cereal bar, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, broccoli florets w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Wednesday, July 14

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, fruit and milk

Thursday, July 15

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice and milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, tossed salad, corn, fruit and milk

Friday, July 16

Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice and milk

Lunch: Country fried steak sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, Fritos, fruit and milk

More News

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Intermediate School cafeteria, 1442 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge

Pick up or stay to eat

Serving times:

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 1-Aug. 6

Hot lunch & next day breakfast

Serving free meals to all children 18 and younger