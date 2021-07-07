OPINION: Letter from the mayor

Thank you.

"Thank you" for your strong support of our police and fire/EMS departments over this past week. I really do not know what other words I could use to express my deep appreciation to everyone. It has been overwhelming to say the least.

Our community displayed what a small-town family is all about; not just showing support for our police and fire personnel but for each other; taking the time to check on one another, often times just to take time to listen.

It is not just Pea Ridge that has come together during this tragic time. From all across northwest Arkansas and the state, numerous departments have helped by covering shifts, providing a listening ear, or personal experience advice from dealing with the same kind of situation just a short time ago.

We have had people reach out from literally all over the world to express their support and condolences.

As difficult as this past week has been, the next few weeks and few months are when we will still need each other's support. When you see our officers and fire/EMS department personnel out and about, let them know you appreciate them and the job they do.

As we try to get back to normal, there will still be times when the memories of Officer Apple will come to mind. Just take a moment to reflect, keep his memory alive, and yes shed a few tears, that is OK too.

We are Pea Ridge strong!

Mayor Jackie Crabtree