NWA outdoor briefs

Walk spotlights prairie

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 9 a.m. Saturday at Chesney Prairie Natural Area near Siloam Springs.

Attendees will see summer wildflowers in bloom and native prairie grasses. Open country birds such as dickcissels and kestrels may be seen as well as pollinator insects.

Children are welcome, as well as fully vaccinated adults. Maintain social distance and consider wearing a mask. Bring water and walk all or part of the trip.

Check Chesney Prairie Natural Area online for directions. For details, call Joe Neal at 479-521-1858.

Cyclists set rides, clinics

Fayetteville Wheelmen and Experience Fayetteville host free group bike rides at 6 p.m. each Thursday at Owl Creek Elementary in Fayetteville for riders of all abilities. Cyclists are divided into different pace groups.

The groups also offer free clinics from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on maintaining and caring for bicycles. Clinics are Wednesday at Phat Tire in Fayetteville, July 12 and 19 at Bike Route in Fayetteville and July 26 at Lewis and Clark in Springdale.

For details check the Fayetteville Wheelmen events page on Facebook.

Learn to canoe

Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca has free basic canoeing videos available for viewing on its website, buffaloriver.com. One video explains the correct way to hold a canoe paddle. Another shows some basic paddling strokes that help keep a canoe going straight.

Film Fest helps bike effort

A showing of the top bicycle films is set for 7 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the Arkansas Public Theater in downtown Rogers to benefit Pedal It Forward cycling initiative. Pedal It Forward provides bicycles for free or for a donation to anyone who needs a bike.

Films are from the Filmed by Bike Festival that is touring the nation.

Tickets are $15. Food beverages and prize drawings are part of the event.

https://rb.gy/pca2qg

Series hosts rides, events

The Fayetteville Adventure Series features group bicycle rides and educational events for exploring the Ozarks outdoors this summer.

Bike rides will be held the first Saturday and Sunday of each month. Most rides will be 15 to 20 miles long with 1,000 to 1,500 feet of elevation gain. Cost is $30. All rides begin and end at the Experience Fayetteville visitor center on the downtown square.

Educational events will be at the Bearded Goat apparel shop on Block Avenue in Fayetteville. Series hosts are 37 North Expeditions, based in Bentonville and Springfield, Mo., Experience Fayetteville and Adventure Subaru in Fayetteville.

For more information on the Fayetteville Adventure Series, visit 37northexpeditions.com.