NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Anglers are catching black bass on purpose and walleye by accident.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker said black bass are biting plastic worms fished along steep banks and points five to 20 feet deep. Anglers report catching an occasional walleye while bass fishing.

For crappie, troll crank baits in creek arms and along points. Striped bass are biting top-water lures at first light in the Rocky Branch area. Use brood minnows later in the day. Try for catfish with liver, nightcrawlers or stink bait.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports walleye are biting in the evening on crank baits and minnows. Catfish are biting well on liver or large minnows.

Beaver tailwater

Fishing guide Austin Kennedy said trout are biting well on Power Bait and other prepared trout baits. Try small spoons and small crank baits.

Wade-fishing conditions are usually best in the morning. Power generation at Beaver Dam typically begins in early to midafternoon, creating high, fast water.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said the best fishing is for bluegill, either from a boat or the public fishing dock. Crickets or worms are the best baits.

Black bass are biting plastic worms rigged wacky style. Try nightcrawlers or glow worms for catfish along the dam. Crappie fishing is slow. Try minnows or jigs and fish from the bottom up until fish are located.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with top-water lures early, from sunrise to about 9:30 a.m. Use plastic worms or spinner baits later in the day.

Bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms. Crappie bite fair one day, poor the next. Try trolling crank baits in the main channel for crappie. For catfish, use nightcrawlers, liver or stink bait.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker said fishing is good for redear and bluegill at all Bella Vista lakes. Use worms in shallow water. Black bass are biting top-water lures early and jig and pigs later in the day. Smallmouth bass fishing is good in Little Sugar Creek on tube baits.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to property owners association members and their guests.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports good fishing for black bass with top-water lures and green tube baits. Catfish are biting creek minnows. Sunfish are biting worms.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said all types of soft plastic lures are working for black bass. Try top-water lures or square-bill crank baits early.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for bluegill with crickets or worms.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, 4-inch plastic lizards, Zoom Baby Brush Hogs and Ned rigs. Watermelon red or green pumpkin are good colors. For top-water action try a Tiny Torpedo or Whopper Plopper.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Lake Eucha and Grand Lake for largemouth bass. Use plastic worms, jerk baits or top-water lures around docks and rocky shorelines. Try for catfish with liver or cut bait.

Lake Tenkiller is fishing well for largemouth bass with buzz baits, crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs around brush and docks. Catfish are biting liver, cut bait, stink bait, hot dog chunks and small sunfish.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting swim baits early. Work swim baits on the outside of bushes down to 15 feet deep. Try tube baits or jig and pigs along gravel points early.

Go with a drop-shot rig for midday fishing 25 to 35 feet in the shade of docks or above tree tops. Using a nightcrawler on a drop-shot rig is a good way to catch walleye 25 feet deep near the bottom.