Murder suspect free despite pending charges and a habit of not showing up for court in Northwest Arkansas

The woman accused of running over and killing a Pea Ridge police officer Saturday, June 26, was released from jail Thursday, June 24, just two days prior to that incident. She had bonded out from a failure to appear arrest from Benton County Jail.

Shawna Cash had been in out of jail despite a history of low-level theft and drug offenses and a record of not showing up for court in both Benton and Washington counties.

Officer Kevin Apple was killed at White Oak Station, Pea Ridge, when he was hit by a Jeep and dragged 149 feet, according to court documents. Apple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff, was arrested in connection with capital murder, and Elijah Andazola, 18, of Bentonville was arrested in connection with accomplice to capital murder. Benton County prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against the pair.

Cash was driving the Jeep, while Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents.

Cash has three open or reopened theft and drug cases in Benton County in addition to six in Washington County. Most of them in both counties also include failure to appear charges or probation violations.

"She kept getting out, kept getting released and covid's not an excuse, it's an explanation for it," said Matt Durrett, prosecutor in Washington County, where Cash has cases dating to 2018.

Officials released more people than usual from jails during the covid-19 pandemic to reduce the jail populations and the risk of transmitting the virus in the facilities, he said.

That said, the system failed in Cash's case, Durrett said.

Durrett said it was a combination of his preauthorizing law enforcement to write people citations for low-level, nonviolent felonies and release them and a huge backlog of cases stemming from the courts being closed to most in-person proceedings during the pandemic.

Durrett said Cash's case is a particularly bitter pill because it led to the death of a police officer.

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder noted none of the charges faced by Cash before Saturday involved violence. Helder said the arrests came at a time when the jail was full, and he had inmates sleeping on the floor.