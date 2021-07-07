Hundreds pay respects to fallen officer

Silence met the repeated calls for "Pea Ridge 1212" -- police Officer Kevin Apple's badge number -- as a recording of the "last call" for Apple played at the end of his service Friday.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers stood and listened to the unanswered calls outside Cross Church Pinnacle Hills.

"No response from Pea Ridge 1212. It is with great sorrow that Officer Apple ended his final call on June 26, 2021," the voice on the recording said.

"Officer Kevin Apple, your memory will live on. We love you. We miss you. We will keep protecting the citizens of northwest Arkansas as you would want us to. Your blue, gold and red families now have the watch from here."

Bagpipes resounded, piercing the silence.

Law enforcement officers young and old stood at attention, some tearfully, as the honor guard transported the coffin draped with a blue-line flag to the waiting hearse.

Apple died while on duty about noon June 26, 2021, when he was struck then dragged nearly 150 feet by a vehicle at White Oak Station in Pea Ridge. Apple, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State and city officials honored Apple during the funeral service.

Ben Shanahan, pastor of Life Church, Rogers, began quoting Ecclesiastes: "There is a time to weep."

"There are no rules on how you process your grief today," said Shanahan, "It's OK to cry; it's OK to laugh; it's OK to tell a joke Officer Apple might tell."

"The goal of today is not to conclude Kevin Apple's life, but to reflect on how we might carry on his legacy."

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said, "I tried to find an explanation for why this tragedy happened. I couldn't find one. There's no making sense out of what is senseless. We just can't explain it."

"It takes a special kind of person to do police work. You have to be rough, tough, brave, God-fearing. You have to have empathy, grace, compassion. You must remain calm during challenging and dangerous situations. You have to be open minded and fair. Officer Apple was all of this and much, much more."

"You know Apple, you know he loved people making smile!" Hahn concluded.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree tearfully read a proclamation declaring Dec. 12 Kevin Apple Day, noting his badge number 1212.

Apple was the first police officer in northwest Arkansas to die in the line of duty since Dec. 7, 2019, when Stephen Carr of the Fayetteville Police Department was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the police station's parking lot.

