Community strong, we draw solace from one another

This little Ozark community in northwest Arkansas is home to many people, hundreds more than three decades ago when the majority of residents were descendants of the original settlers.

For years a farming community, Pea Ridge gradually become a "bedroom community" where people lived and raised their families and worked in larger cities.

Over the years, subdivision replaced farms that had long sustained the Pea Ridge families.

Businesses moved into town providing jobs. The school population increased enough to require construction of more schools.

The town, which relied on a fully volunteer fire department and just a few police officers, grew to have a full-time advanced life support ambulance combined with a fire department staffed with two firefighters seven days a week. There are enough police officers to patrol the city 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The town has become a city. It's changed.

We've all changed.

Locals have learned to embrace newbies. Newcomers have learned to respect the traditions of the natives. Together, we've become community.

And nowhere has that been better displayed than over these past 12 days as we've faced the murder of a local police officer on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

We may have become jaded to reading about crime and tragedy in metropolitan areas, but we felt safe here in our little community where some of the worst crimes were shoplifting or breaking and entering of vehicles.

"That doesn't happen here," so many have said.

But it did!

And this community pulled together in a way that warms the heart, encouraging even the most cynical.

On the day of the tragedy, city residents who saw the event, stopped, helped. One couple bravely chased down the suspect while notifying authorities of their location. Police, troopers, deputies from around the county arrived on the scene, placed crime scene tape around the area and began working the investigation.

Many people made and either sold or gave away decals and t-shirts commemorating the slain officer. People wrote notes, sent texts, published social media posts honoring and consoling the officers.

There were a few critics, but the good far outweighed the bad as Pea Ridge embraced one another.

Flowers, gifts, flags, signs -- some handmade by children -- were placed on the officer's car at the station.

City and area residents replaced their porch lights with blue lights. An area coffee shop created a special drink. And people stopped what they were doing and stood for more than an hour waiting for the funeral processional to pass through town, to wave, to pray, to cheer the officers who will continue this town which will be forever changed.

God bless Pea Ridge!