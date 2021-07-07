Cash's charges

Shawna Rhae Cash has had several run-ins with law enforcement in Benton and Washington counties since 2018. Here's a look at the felony criminal charges filed against Cash.

Benton County

• Dec. 23, 2019: Cash was charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine. She has failed to appear twice and been arrested on the failure to appear twice, but has bonded out each time. The case remains open.

• July 2, 2019: Cash was charged with residential burglary and theft of property. She was sentenced to probation. Prosecutors later moved to revoke Cash's probation, but she failed to appear. Cash was arrested on the failure to appear and bonded out. The case is pending.

• Jan. 31, 2019: Cash was charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine. She failed to appear for court, but was bonded out. She later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation. Prosecutors later moved to revoke Cash's probation, and she failed to appear. Cash was arrested on the failure to appear and bonded out again on June 24, 2021. Two days later she was arrested in connection with the death of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple.

• May 19, 2018: Cash was arrested in connection with theft by receiving, but the charge was later dropped by prosecutors.

Washington County

• Feb. 4, 2021: Cash was charged with theft by receiving. The case remains open.

• Jan. 19, 2021: Cash was charged with theft by receiving. The case remains open.

• Dec. 14, 2020: Cash was charged with theft by receiving. The case remains open.

• Jan. 3, 2020: Cash was charged with theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. The case remains open.

• Sept. 7, 2018: Cash was charged with felony failure to appear. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation, which prosecutors later moved to revoke. The case is pending.

• Aug. 7, 2018: Cash was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia for methamphetamine or cocaine. She failed to appear but was later arrested on the failure to appear and sentenced to probation on the original charges, which prosecutors later moved to revoke. The case is pending.

Source: Benton, Washington counties