Building Permits

July 7, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

June 2021

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Twelve Stone Construction^924 Laux Lane^$776^$220,127

Twelve Stone Construction^936 Laux Lane^$73^$219,161

Twelve Stone Construction^948 Laux Lane^$776^$220,127

Twelve Stone Construction^1000 Laux Lane^$783^$223,750

Twelve Stone Construction^1012 Laux Lane^$781^$222,663

Twelve Stone Construction^1024 Laux Lane^$776^$220,127

Twelve Stone Construction^1036 Laux Lane^$773^$219,161

Twelve Stone Construction^1048 Laux Lane^$783^$223,750

Twelve Stone Construction^1100 Laux Lane^$776^$220,127

Twelve Stone Construction^1624 Seay Circle^$773^$219,161

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^200 Coffee St.^$2,981.99^$243,070

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^325 Fox Circle^$2,869.99^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^333 Fox Circle^$2,869.99^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^341 Fox Circle^$2,934.99^$224,595

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^364 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,270

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^372 Fox Circle^$2,904.99^$212,520

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^380 Fox Circle^$2,904.99^$212,882

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^396 Hall Ave.^$2,904.99^$212,399

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^400 Hall Ave.^$2,901.99^$211,192

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^432 Hall Ave.^$2,904.99^$212,520

Maple Construction LLC^1021 Nemett Circle^$926^$280,985

Mechel & Barry & Wall^1449 It'll Do Road^$978^$301,875

Homes By Roth^2175 Collins Drive^$1,038^$325,663

Clements Homes Inc.^1904 Tull Drive^$868^$257,922

Northrock Builders LLC^1904 Bergman Road^$936^$284,970

Northrock Builders LLC^1800 Bergman Road^$953^$291,008

Northrock Builders LLC^1708 Bergman Road^$928^$281,348

Northrock Builders LLC^1913 Bergman Road^$903^$271,688

Northrock Builders LLC^1901 Bergman Road^$886^$264,443

Northrock Builders LLC^1905 Bergman Road^$988^$305,135

Northrock Builders LLC^1904 Abbott Lane^$953^$291,008

Northrock Builders LLC^1900 Abbott Lane^$903^$271,688

Kevin Felgenhauer^1906 Booker Circle^$966^$296,562

^Total Permits for Type:^33

^Total Fees for Type:^$49,156.90

^$Total Const. Value for Type:^$8,101,965

