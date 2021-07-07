Building Permits

June 2021
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Twelve Stone Construction^924 Laux Lane^$776^$220,127
Twelve Stone Construction^936 Laux Lane^$73^$219,161
Twelve Stone Construction^948 Laux Lane^$776^$220,127
Twelve Stone Construction^1000 Laux Lane^$783^$223,750
Twelve Stone Construction^1012 Laux Lane^$781^$222,663
Twelve Stone Construction^1024 Laux Lane^$776^$220,127
Twelve Stone Construction^1036 Laux Lane^$773^$219,161
Twelve Stone Construction^1048 Laux Lane^$783^$223,750
Twelve Stone Construction^1100 Laux Lane^$776^$220,127
Twelve Stone Construction^1624 Seay Circle^$773^$219,161
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^200 Coffee St.^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^325 Fox Circle^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^333 Fox Circle^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^341 Fox Circle^$2,934.99^$224,595
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^364 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,270
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^372 Fox Circle^$2,904.99^$212,520
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^380 Fox Circle^$2,904.99^$212,882
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^396 Hall Ave.^$2,904.99^$212,399
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^400 Hall Ave.^$2,901.99^$211,192
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^432 Hall Ave.^$2,904.99^$212,520
Maple Construction LLC^1021 Nemett Circle^$926^$280,985
Mechel & Barry & Wall^1449 It'll Do Road^$978^$301,875
Homes By Roth^2175 Collins Drive^$1,038^$325,663
Clements Homes Inc.^1904 Tull Drive^$868^$257,922
Northrock Builders LLC^1904 Bergman Road^$936^$284,970
Northrock Builders LLC^1800 Bergman Road^$953^$291,008
Northrock Builders LLC^1708 Bergman Road^$928^$281,348
Northrock Builders LLC^1913 Bergman Road^$903^$271,688
Northrock Builders LLC^1901 Bergman Road^$886^$264,443
Northrock Builders LLC^1905 Bergman Road^$988^$305,135
Northrock Builders LLC^1904 Abbott Lane^$953^$291,008
Northrock Builders LLC^1900 Abbott Lane^$903^$271,688
Kevin Felgenhauer^1906 Booker Circle^$966^$296,562
^Total Permits for Type:^33
^Total Fees for Type:^$49,156.90
^$Total Const. Value for Type:^$8,101,965