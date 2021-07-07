Blue lights shine to honor police officer

Annette Beard

NWA Democrat-Gazette

PEA RIDGE -- Cameron Alexander passed out small blue-line flags Friday morning, sharing with the community he now calls home. A native of Bentonville, Alexander and his family have lived in Pea Ridge for about two years. He said the special community feeling is what drew them to this small Northwest Arkansas city.

In the week following the murder of Police Officer Kevin Apple, Alexander ordered a box of 50 blue-line flags which was delivered early Friday morning.

"I have to give the credit to the post office employees," Alexander said Friday, explaining that he called early Friday morning and was able to pick up the box earlier than he would normally have received his mail. He notified people on social media, set the box of flags on the curb in front of his house and handed out some in front of Arvest Bank before the funeral processional began through town.

"We love this town. We just wanted to give back," he said.

"We're here supporting Officer Apple who passed in the line of duty," Tammy Goldberg said, explaining that the money raised from selling the decals is going to the Pea Ridge Police Fraternal Order of Police.

Kasey and Reigh-Anne Goldberg, sisters, were joined by their parents, Sean and Tammy Goldberg Thursday selling decals of blue-line flags honoring Apple.

"Hey we need to do this. Did a test run Monday, sold out (with 20) in 30 minutes," Sean Goldberg said.

"We've already sold second batch and working on third batch," he said. They've placed them at Cannonball Cafe, Ace Hardware and at Blackhawk service center. "We put $1,316 in account Wednesday.

"Every cent we're making is going straight to them," he said.

Klassy Whitlow helps load Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple's patrol car onto the wrecker to transport it from the Pea Ridge Police Department station to Cross Church Pinnacle Hills, Rogers, Thursday evening, as volunteers helped move the memorial for the funeral.

Brandon Johnson and Jesse Fryer were two of the volunteers helping move the memorial for Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple from the lawn in front of the Police Department in Pea Ridge to the site of the funeral service at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills, Rogers, Thursday evening.

Blue lights twinkle on the church sign behind flags and a sign memorializing slain Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple at First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge, just before dawn Friday, as a message to the law enforcement members traveling through town in the funeral processional Friday morning.

As the sun rose over Pea Ridge, signs became visible that reveal this community's support of the Pea Ridge Police Deparatment and honor for slain Police Officer Kevin Apple.

On the front lawn of Pea Ridge Junior High (Ark. Hwy. 94/West Pickens Road), a sign greets people entering town off Hayden Road, a reminder of the tragedy this week that took the life of a city police officer.

"We will miss you, Officer Apple #1212" was on display in front of the Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene on Arkansas Highway 72/Slack Street.

Oak View Animal Clinic was one of many businesses in town to display blue lights in honor of slain police officer Kevin Apple this week.