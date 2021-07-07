Benton County Jail

Monday, June 28

8:23 p.m. Timothy Alan Whisenhunt, 57, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, refusal to submit to chemical test and first drug - driving under the influence drugs

Tuesday, June 29

10:11 a.m. Anthony Stobaugh, 31, by Madison County Sheriff's Office, failure to appear; breaking or entering

Wednesday, June 30

1:40 a.m. Sheldon Burkett, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third degree domestic battering

Thursday, July 1

2:40 a.m. Cody Deshields, 32, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville, two failure to appear; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections

Saturday, July 3

12:17 p.m. Mark Law, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, domestic battering