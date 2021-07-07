Apple left indelible mark on community

"We've got the watch," Pea Ridge Police Officer Jeff Hunt said, speaking to hundreds of law enforcement officers attending the funeral of former Police Officer Kevin Apple Friday, July 2. He said many, through the course of the funeral, said they're continuing the legacy Apple left.

"I look at all these officers out here and I look at my guys. I want you take a moment and take the weight of that statement of what you're saying. That you're going to pick up, not where you left off a week ago, but where Kevin left off-- of what you're committing to him to carry out to carry out his legacy, the pieces of him that we hold dear, that we cherish -- take a minute," Hunt soberly advised.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn said Apple made a difference in people's lives. One story he shared was of a man who heard of Apple's death on television news and contacted the department to share his memories of Apple.

"John from Tennessee reached out to us about a time some 23 years ago when this man was down and out. He was working a dead-end job and was so depressed that he seriously contemplated whether life was worth living," Hahn said, adding that Apple sacrificed his time and resources and took John on a five-hour trip to a good job opportunity. "Kevin's generosity literally changed the path of his life."

"He credits his success both in family and business to Kevin's generosity 23 years ago when he was a rookie," Hahn said.

"Officer Apple was committed to public service. He left an indelible mark on his community. Officer Apple gave his heart, soul and, ultimately, his life to the community he loved," Hahn said.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree said: "It takes a special individual to be a police officer, a firefighter, . Most people when they see danger, they run away. You all have a distinct character that you run toward it -- distinct character that makes our community safe, makes our nation safe and allows us to enjoy the freedoms that we have."

Crabtree said Apple had served well, not just behind the badge, but also in his personal life.

A celebration of life service was held for former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, in Cross Church Pinnacle Hills, Rogers, Ark.

Pastor Ben Shanahan conducted the service. Pea Ridge Police Lt. Rich Fordham read the obituary.

Speakers included Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree read a proclamation. Officer Jeff Hunt read letters from fellow officers and friends.

Jim Dixon, chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Pea Ridge Police Department, shared the benediction.

Following the last radio call, honor guard ceremonies were conducted.

Pallbearers were Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn, Sgt. John Hicks, Officer Jeff Hunt, Lt. Rich Fordham, Officer First Class Brian Stamps, Officer Wyatt Varner and Officer Nick Green. Honorary pallbearers were Pea Ridge Police Sgt. Todd Cornwell, Officer Mindy Fowler, Lt. Mike Lisenbee, Sgt. John Langham, Officers Jamie Holland, Officer Justin Lawson, Officer Jeff Elkins, Officer Drew Rosser and Ethan Hicks.

Ushers were Pea Ridge retired Capt. Chris Olson, retired Lt. Eric Lyle, retired Chief Ryan Walker, retired Officer Mike Andrews, and former officers Rick Helmer and Luther Williams.

Hahn said Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds greatly assisted him as he advised from his experience when a Fayetteville police officer was killed.

"Eight different agencies performed honor guard duties. I spearheaded it, but had lots and lots of help," Hahn said. "Chief Reynolds and his command staff assisted and shared what they had learned. We divided responsibilities. I have a super team and they started taking care of things."

Members of an honor guard escorted the coffin of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple from the church to the waiting hearse Friday, July 2.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Police Sgt. John Hicks escorted Dalene Hart, mother of slain Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple from the funeral services Friday, along with Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn and his wife, Tammy, left.

Dalene Hart, mother of slain Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, was being escorted to her vehicle by Pea Ridge Police Sgt. John Hicks after the service for her son, when she stopped to hug Sammy Johnson, a deputy from Yell County, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Cross Church, Pinnacle Hills, Rogers. Johnson said he knew Apple and Hart.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard With the color guard at attention, members of the honor guard placed the casket carrying the body of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple into the hearse Friday after the funeral service.

U.S. Senator John Boozman commemorated the courage and sacrifice of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple who was slain in the line of duty Saturday, June 26, 2021. Boozman was one of several state officials attended the funeral service Friday, July 2 at Cross Church.

Bagpipes resounded for a portion of the outdoor memorial service for Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple Friday, July 2, 2021.

A Benton County Sheriff's deputy stands watch from the roof top during the outdoor memorial service following the funeral for Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

