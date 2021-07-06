Garfield Council seat vacated

GARFIELD — The City of Garfield has an immediate vacancy to fill on the Garfield City Council.

Council member Scott Wassman resigned as of June 24, 2021, effective immediately. The City Council will have an interview session and elect a new City Council member for the vacant seat, of Ward 2 Position 1, at the next regular City Council meeting, Tuesday, July 13.

Once the applicant has been elected, Mayor Gary Blackburn will then have the swearing in session directly following, to allow the newly elected council member to participate in the remainder of that night’s regular council meeting.

Applicants must attend the July council meeting, be a registered voter in Benton County and live in Ward 2 Position 1 in the city limits of Garfield.