Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 52

Thursday, Dec. 30, 1971

Pea Ridge High School students will return to classes from the holidays to newly-remodeled classrooms and halls. This work, presently under way by Wood-Cunningham of Fayetteville, was inspected by the local School Board at its monthly meeting Monday. The project includes the lowering of the ceilings in all six classrooms and all the halls of the main high school building.

Mrs. Phebe Pitts shared that she found a hammer lost 61 years ago in a house that had previously been a part of her father's farm. The M.F. Buttram farm is owned now by Waldo Schell and the log house, built about 1863, was torn down and the hammer was found in the walls.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1981

Benton County Circuit Judge William Enfield signed the incorporation papers for the Volunteer Ambulance Service of Northeast Benton County and the papers were forwarded by attorney Asa Hutchinson Dec. 21 to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Cook, Bentonville, have announced the pending sale, effective Jan. 1, 1982, of the Cook's Auto Store, Pea Ridge, to Rodney Harmon, Bentonville.

Fred Sutton, outstanding player for the Pea Ridge Blackhawk football team this year, was named recently to the all-State Defensive team for the A Conference.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 52

Thursday, Dec. 26, 1991

The Pea Ridge United Fund is approximately $1,300 short of its goal, but general chairman Carmen Snyder said she believes success will be realized.

The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance has distributed 38 food baskets and has more food available, said the Rev. Anthony Baker, pastor of the Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene.

The Pea Ridge City Council was presented with three scheme proposals for a new city hall and fire department. The council decided the water tower was the main concern in deciding which scheme to accept.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2001

Dr. Virgil Freeman of Wright, Mo., was hired as the new superintendent of schools. He will begin his duties July 1 with a two-year contract for $75,000 per year and a monthly expense account of $300.

The 2002 budget ordinance for the city should be passed in January. Mayor Jackie Crabtree placed the ordinance on its first reading Tuesday.

Under the direction of first-year coach Mike Harrod, the Pea Ridge Blackhawks football team finished the 2001 high school football season with a record of 3-6-1. Three members of the team, junior Joey Wiltgen, senior Josh Carney and senior Luke Wisley were selected to the 2001 1AA All-Conference team. Wiltgen was also named to the Class AA All-State team.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 52

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2011

Before leaving school for the last time before Christmas break, several football players climbed onto a school bus one last time. But, not for school, nor a game, but to go Christmas shopping. Building character is important, head football coach Tony Travis, said, as he took his players shopping to buy presents for children. "It's important for them to give back," Travis said.

"It's all for one and all for one," Ruthie Talburt said last year when speaking of her fellow members -- the "sisters" of Beta Alpha. That sentiment sums up Ruth Talburt, known by many in town as "Mrs. Ruthie." Talburt, 88, died Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Although she didn't have children of her own, Mrs. Ruthie loved the children of Pea Ridge and dedicated her time to serving them.