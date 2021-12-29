Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, Dec. 12
9:39 p.m. A resident of Hayden Road reported a missing person who was found Dec. 13 and returned home safely.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
1:58 p.m. Joshua Skyler Mahoney, 22, Rogers, was ordered by Judge Ray Bunch to serve two days in Benton County Jail. Police transported Mahoney to jail.
1:58 p.m. Dana Jean Flores, 41, Rogers, was ordered by Judge Ray Bunch to serve two days in Benton County Jail. Police transported Flores to jail.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
1:06 p.m. A resident of Ray Street reported he was bitten by a dog. He told police he saw two dogs with collars running loose and was checking on them when one bit him.
Friday, Dec. 17
11:38 a.m. An employee at the U.S. Post Office reported finding a stack of gift cards that a customer found on a table.