Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, Dec. 12

9:39 p.m. A resident of Hayden Road reported a missing person who was found Dec. 13 and returned home safely.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

1:58 p.m. Joshua Skyler Mahoney, 22, Rogers, was ordered by Judge Ray Bunch to serve two days in Benton County Jail. Police transported Mahoney to jail.

1:58 p.m. Dana Jean Flores, 41, Rogers, was ordered by Judge Ray Bunch to serve two days in Benton County Jail. Police transported Flores to jail.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

1:06 p.m. A resident of Ray Street reported he was bitten by a dog. He told police he saw two dogs with collars running loose and was checking on them when one bit him.

Friday, Dec. 17

11:38 a.m. An employee at the U.S. Post Office reported finding a stack of gift cards that a customer found on a table.