OPINION: Pro football season down to final two weeks before playoffs

​As the final two weeks wind down the regular season, four of the eight divisions have already crowned their champions with one division having a two-team tie and the three others having just one game separating the first- and second-place teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a three-game, thereby clinching the AFC West. Though missing their all-star tight end Travis Kelce due to covid restrictions, then having thrown two passes to the other half of the best receiving duo in the NFL in Tariq Hill, QB Patrick Mahomes passed for 258 yards to 10 different receivers as Kansas City cruised past Pittsburgh 36-10.

If the Chiefs win next week, they will likely clinch the top position in the AFC playoffs. Up next week for them is the Cincinnati Bengals then the Denver Broncos. Top positions means you get the week off for the first week of playoffs and you will play at home for all games up until the Super Bowl. Their 11-4 record looks pretty good compared to their 3-4 record in the early going.

KC is the only AFC clincher at present with the other three coming from the NFC. The Dallas Cowboys are 11-4 to take the NFC East, with the Green Bay Packers at 12-3 and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 11-4 taking their respective East and South Divisional championships.

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are tied atop the NFC East, with the Cincinnati Bengals one up on the Baltimore Ravens at 9-6 The Tennessee Titans are a game up the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC and the last divisional titlist lies between the NFC's Arizona Cardinals and the LA Rams.

With the NFL players' preoccupation with virtue signaling waning and with the owners decisions to get away from "wokeness," game attendance is on the rise and ad revenue is up for the NFL, the game's popularity is on the mend.

What has happened to college leagues' ability to count?

I was looking over the collegiate standings for basketball this weekend and I realized that counting seems to be a lost art among collegiate administrators.

I've known for sometime that the Big 12 has only 10 teams in it. With Oklahoma and Texas set to leave that league in the near future, the Big 12 might be just eight teams. Back in the '60s when I first became a college football fan, the Big 8 was the league ​that became the Big 12. I would suggest they go to their roots, though half of their roots {Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma} have left for greener pastures.

There is a Big 10 Conference composed of mostly upper midwest teams, but at last count, they had 14 teams. The exact same thing is true in the Atlantic 10 which also has 14 teams.

Some leagues are geographically challenged. The Atlantic Coast Conference has Notre Dame, Louisville and Pittsburgh among its members though those three schools are nowhere near the Atlantic coast.

I used to be up on the Missouri Valley Conference but I found out that now none, as in zero of them, are located anywhere near the actual Missouri Valley. The three closest are Missouri State, Drake and Northern Iowa, and the rest of the schools are from Illinois and Indiana, which are not even on the same side of the Mississippi River.

With colleges increasingly unable to tell boys from girls on their campus, I suppose counting shortcomings was the next thing to come.

Girls and boys conference play

gets in high gear next week

With games against Gravette at home next Tuesday and on the road at Prairie Grove on Friday, Jan. 7, the Hawks will be competing in 11 conference games in preparation of the district playoffs coming in February. The boys' and girls' double win at Huntsville in the conference opener earlier set them up for the run.

Conference records to date:

Girls

4A-1 West

Pea Ridge^1-0^7-6

Gentry^1-0^10-0

Farmington^1-0^11-0

Prairie Grove^1-0^8-3

Gravette^0-0^7-5

4A-1 East

Harrison^1-0^4-7

Shiloh^0-1^7-5

Berryville^0-1^4-3

Huntsville^0-3^4-7

Boys

4A-1 West

Pea Ridge^1-0^5-8

Farmington^1-0^11-0

Gentry^1-0^5-3

Prairie Grove^0-1^4-8

Gravette^0-0^7-4

4A-1 East

Harrison^1-0^6-5

Berryville^0-1^9-4

Huntsville^0-1^4-3

Shiloh^0-1^2-8

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]