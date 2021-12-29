Obituary for the Dec. 29, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Karl Edward Smith

Karl Edward Smith, 50, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Dec. 23, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born July 21, 1971, in Rogers to James Morris Smith and Marianne Shafer Smith.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Germany and was a electrician. He loved hunt, shoot guns, smoke meat, work on vehicles and fix stuff around the house. He was a member of the Catalyst Church in Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors are his wife, Nicole Smith of the home; three children, Jeremy Smith and wife Beth of Bentonville, Trenton Smith of Pea Ridge and Matt Smith of Bentonville; his mother Marianne Smith of Pea Ridge and a brother, James Smith Jr. of North Carolina.

There is no visitation scheduled.

Graveside services are set for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.