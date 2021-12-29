Ladyhawks falter in Providence comeback, lose close one

By John McGee

Special to The TIMES

The Lady Blackhawk basketball team fell behind early, took control of the game in the middle two quarters, but lost when the Providence girls scored most of the points for their entire game in the fourth quarter to squeak by the Hawks 43-38.

The Hawks could only get single goals from Mia Dayberry, Leah Telgemeier, Sydney Spears, and a pair of charity tosses by Lauren Wright as they fell behind against the Pats 12-8 after one period of play.

In the second period, the Hawks stepped up their offense and their defense, allowing but just one goal by Providence in the second period. Meanwhile, Mikayla Humphrey and Reagan Bleything nailed a trey each with Sydney Spears ripping four free throws to go with a score in the paint to rally the Hawks past the Pats to take a 20-14 lead at intermission.

Just like in the second period, the Hawks allowed only one opponent to score in the third period though she did score three times. The Hawks got scores from Telgemeier, Bates, Spears and Wright with Wright and Telgemeir also tossing in a free throw as Pea Ridge took a healthy 30-20 lead into the final quarter.

The Pats soon flipped the narrative, with seven of their athletes scoring, more than doubling their point totals with 23 fourth-quarter points. Pea Ridge got scores from Spears and Cates with Wright adding a free throw and Spivey tossing in an important trey, but the outburst from Providence was too much.

Spears led the scoring with 12 points, followed by Wright 6, Telgemeier 5, Cates 4, Humphrey 3, Bleything 3, Spivey 3 and Dayberry 2.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Paige Brown (No. 11) goes for the goal Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a home game against the Providence Lady Patriots.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Junior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears (No. 4) cups for the rebound Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a home game against the Providence Lady Patriots.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier (No. 2) was closely guarded as she pushed down the court Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a home game against the Providence Lady Patriots.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Lauren Wright (No. 12) passes the basketball to team mate Sydney Spears (No. 4) Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a home game against the Providence Lady Patriots.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Lauren Wright (No. 12) avoids a Providence defender Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a home game against the Providence Lady Patriots.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Junior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears (No. 4) prepares for a free throw as coach Heath Neal and team mates on the bench watch intently Tuesday, Dec. 21, during a home game against the Providence Lady Patriots.


