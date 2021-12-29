It was a good year, growth continued; Tragedy affected many

A review of the headlines for 2021 reveal continued growth in town, new businesses that have come to town, and city business that includes selecting single-serve trash service and holding a special election for a one-cent sales tax to fund fire, police, streets and parks departments.
The approval and construction of a launch pad for the Zipline drone delivery service at Walmart began in January and continued throughout the year with drones being flown in November.
The new wastewater treatment plant was completed and went online.
Extreme cold temperatures in February and a gas outage prompted city and school officials to work together to provide a warming station at the school for people who had no heat at home.
And, the news that gripped the community and entire area, was the death of a Pea Ridge Police officer while on duty. The death of Kevin Apple on June 26, the arrest of the suspects, and the community response was at the forefront of the news for months. Now, six months later, blue lights still illuminate front doors and porches of homes and businesses alike.
Front-page headlines for the year, which will be published this week and next, were:
Jan. 6
Thompson saves man's life
Fire Chief Wassman hired full time
Henson's skills increase collections
Council members sworn in
Newspaper has long history here
Jan. 13
Launchpad planned for drone at local Neighborhood Market: First in Walmart partnership
Coach Walker honored
Martin's contract extended 2 years
Train strikes truck
Osowiecki honored
City approves single service trash pickup; Council agenda set
Jan. 20
Educators hopeful to receive covid vaccines
Colors Day Queen crowned by mother
Police, fire begin using AWIN
Trash pickup costs won't increase
Military Park plans road work
Volunteers make rooms bright for boys and girls
Jan. 27
Wastewater treatment plant begins operation
Taking care if business
Varner shines brightly
Schools' numbers stabilize
Farm land looked at for development
Feb. 3
Street work progresses
Coffee shop, car lot plans reviewed
Citizen hero lauded by fire department
City's long-range land and street plans reviewed, changed
Farms give way to subdivisions
Feb. 10
Energy savings proposed at schools
Paving Patton Street
Council to meet Feb. 16; Charge to increase for lift station maintenance
Home business OKd by planners
Firefighters train, burn old house
Residents argue against R3 rezone request
Feb. 17
Putting in overtime
Williams leaves Blackhawks; Hired as AD in Siloam Springs
Chilly helps with farm chores
School staff gets vaccinated
AAA e-sports approved
Feb. 24
Natural gas outage chills customers; Warming station opened at school
Boys help neighbors; earn cash
Tractor was rear-ended
Offering rides to help
March 3
Lay down pain at floral memorial
Lady Hawks are District champs!
Dangerous animal amendment passes unanimously first reading; To be discussed in committee
Road repair in progress
City council approves sludge filtration system
March 10
Animal ordinance revisited by council
Lady 'Hawks take 2nd in Region
Public hearings set
Car lot, coffee shop approved
Businesses give to Pea Ridge Fire Department
March 17
New fitness center opens
No one filed for open School Board seat
Patton Street extension open
Neal joins governor's staff
Holts honored
March 24
City seeks funding for public safety, streets
Streets adopted
Three finalists chosen for coaching job
City attaches lien to abandoned property
March 31
Single trash service begins in city
Police use Narcan to save a life
Park readied for spring, summer
Three public hearings on tap
Main Street Real Estate opens
April 7
Masks will be optional at school
Prom and graduation scheduled
Remember the children!
Celebrating Easter
City seeks to fund fire, police, streets
April 14
Brey Cook to be presented for head 'Hawk football coach
Spring Cleanup goes well
City Council agenda set for April 20
Fires station remodel help sought
Laying asphalt
Master plans OK'd
No mandated trash service wanted
April 21
Revved up for the rush; Drag racing family gets green light for competition
School employees given bonus
Paving begins on Hwy. 72
XNA flyers return to the air with gusto, fuel recovery
April 28
Officers' life-saving works lauded
Funds sought for fire, police, street departments
Election question explained
Earth Day stories
Council plans for future
May 5
Two men rescued from floodwaters
Floods damage bridge
Trail funds granted; $100K given for trails
Graduate banners hung
Graduation protocols announced
'At last I've seen the light'
May 12
Residents against multi-family homes
Second Saturday gathers steam
Rezone requests sent to Council
Where there's smoke
The Busy Bee offers collectibles and more
May 19
Rain changes venue; doesn't dampen spirits
Launch pad work progresses
'A warm feeling' offered
Joy overflows
FEMA expected to survey flood damage
May 26
Lady 'Hawks softball makes history
Council OKs purchase of cot-loading system
Wastewater plant upgraded
Questions on 1% tax cause more meetings
'Old school' law on alcohol gets updated
Firefighters promoted
June 2
Chief Wassman to retire June 30
Tattered flags burned
Donation presented to library
Work progresses on coffee shop
Council continues to talk sales tax
History depicted by artist
June 9
Saturday events slated
Wastewater treatment plant fully operational
R2 Zone approved
Kicking off summer reading
Sales tax on agenda for City Council
June 16
New school positions funded by ESSER program
Splashingly cool summer fun
Tiny cuteness overload
City asks for 1-cent sales tax
NEBCO crew demonstrates skills, equipment
June 23
Street improvement, upgrades to be funded by bonds; Needs outlines for streets, fire, police
City rules sale, use of fireworks
Freedom Fest fireworks fun, food set for Sunday
Primary School principal names; More staff hired
Reading is FUN
School shares master plan
June 30
Officer Apple killed in the line of duty
Officer Apple memorialized
Two held in death of officer
Officer honored
July 7
State officials offer eulogies
Hundreds pay respects to fallen officer
Garfield seeks funds for water department
Wassman brought structure
Powell up to the task
July 14
Full-time ambulance paramedics will be hired
Rezone for R3 approved; Request goes to Council next
Looking good!
Street plans outlined
Computer software ranks high as need
Jenny B. Jones sees book become a movie; Visits to library spawned desire to write
July 21
Keeping it short
Questions answered about city sales tax
Park plans revealed
Bus drivers needed for Pea Ridge School District
Ambulance office answers complaint
Brightening the walls
July 28
Police Badge 1212 retired
City Council denies rezone
Many helped stuff the bus
Henry's big heart, loyalty lauded
Bond and tax needs outlined
Raising money for 24 Forever scholarship
Aug. 4
Bringing in the hay
Reappraisal complete
Honoring Deputy Chief Henry
Street bonds deend on sales tax passing
Quorum Court honors Kevin Apple
Aug. 11
Planning meeting was brief
Qualified for 50 years as submariner
Town Hall meeting to be held Tuesday
Making shade
Town Hall meeting to be held Tuesday
A century of life celebrated
Aug. 18
Growth seen in census numbers
Praying for teachers, students
Face masks encouraged, not required
Women, children safe; man arrested
Crash sidelines trucks
Aug. 25
School District must be zoned
Blackhawks show pride
Land swap considered
Hawks bring down Elks
Bulky item pickup available
Sept. 1
Special election slated for Sept. 14
Death penalty sought in the killing of Pea Ridge Officer
Excitement expressed
Beth Stein named Jr. High principal
Drumming a beat
Six rezone requests before city planners
Sept. 8
Voters asked to fund city services with sales tax
Parents vehemently opposed to mandate
Masks decreed at school for fall
Splash pad vandalized
Sunrise o'er the mist on fields
Sept. 15
Quarantine numbers drop with mask use
Ban performs at half-time
Sales tax election held Tuesday
Long agenda set for City Council
School Board members must be from own zones
Lee Town property rezone OKd
9/11 victims honored and remembered
Sept. 22
'My Child, My Choice'
City sales tax and bond issue approved by voters
District to have five zones
Mask mandate will not continue at school
Cash pleads not guilty in Officer Apple's killing
Sept. 29
"I pledge allegiance..."
Lower interest rates save money for city
Veterans unveil new flag box
Highway name to honor Apple
Ribbon cutting marks grand opening
Oct. 6
As stubborn as a mule; Competition, wins, losses and laughs thrill visitors
Collins fundraiser established
Model As on display
Oct. 13
Mules can jump --when they want to
Nichols left legacy, chronicled history
The Star-spangled banner still waves
Oct. 20
Windmill Estates lot will not be split, rezoned
College and Career Fair held
Budgets under consideration
District zones outlined; Chrome books, laptops, buses to be purchased
Learning to wood burn in Ag class
City gives away trees
Halloween Happenings
Oct. 27
City gives away trees
City budgets on review
Mayor breaks vote approving R3
Police lose two officers
Teammate remembered; Lightening burden by sharing grief
Nov. 3
Library holds trunk or treat
Ambulance corrective action accepted
Fall Festival featured at First Baptist Saturday
Police officers taking on firefighter in benefit flag football game
Nov. 10
3D Printer
Sugar Creek Road rezoning request denied by planners
Pea Ridge city council reviews 2022 budget
Blackhawks vs. Goblins
Nov. 17
New Wendy's, Domino's Pizza on tap
Student services report presented
Honoring his service
Submarine veterans on parade
Police receive more NARCAN
Nov. 24
Zipline partnership with Walmart enhances delivery options
Fire-EMS has full-time chief
Otters fish for lunch
City approves 2022 budget
Dec. 1
Plans for new businesses on agenda
Blue Christmas Parade is Saturday
Christmas tree sales abound; Feliz Navi Dog Day; Lantern Night
Blue Christmas lights will adorn tree at station
Dec. 8
Blue, white lights adorn PD Christmas tree
Street bond approved
Lighting the season, offering something back
Apple honored posthumously; Stamps praised
Dec. 15
Kevin Apple Memorial Highway unveiled
Students learn and share value of trees
Shop with a Cop was a success
Officials tour launch pad
Dec. 22
Christmas story-time with police officers
Council to amend 2021 city budget
Medical program lauded
Santa and children visit
Christmas Candlelight services scheduled
Proceeds from 'Back the Blue' arrangements sales donated to police