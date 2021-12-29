It was a good year, growth continued; Tragedy affected many





A review of the headlines for 2021 reveal continued growth in town, new businesses that have come to town, and city business that includes selecting single-serve trash service and holding a special election for a one-cent sales tax to fund fire, police, streets and parks departments.

The approval and construction of a launch pad for the Zipline drone delivery service at Walmart began in January and continued throughout the year with drones being flown in November.

The new wastewater treatment plant was completed and went online.

Extreme cold temperatures in February and a gas outage prompted city and school officials to work together to provide a warming station at the school for people who had no heat at home.

And, the news that gripped the community and entire area, was the death of a Pea Ridge Police officer while on duty. The death of Kevin Apple on June 26, the arrest of the suspects, and the community response was at the forefront of the news for months. Now, six months later, blue lights still illuminate front doors and porches of homes and businesses alike.

Front-page headlines for the year, which will be published this week and next, were:

Jan. 6

Thompson saves man's life

Fire Chief Wassman hired full time

Henson's skills increase collections

Council members sworn in

Newspaper has long history here

Jan. 13

Launchpad planned for drone at local Neighborhood Market: First in Walmart partnership

Coach Walker honored

Martin's contract extended 2 years

Train strikes truck

Osowiecki honored

City approves single service trash pickup; Council agenda set

Jan. 20

Educators hopeful to receive covid vaccines

Colors Day Queen crowned by mother

Police, fire begin using AWIN

Trash pickup costs won't increase

Military Park plans road work

Volunteers make rooms bright for boys and girls

Jan. 27

Wastewater treatment plant begins operation

Taking care if business

Varner shines brightly

Schools' numbers stabilize

Farm land looked at for development

Feb. 3

Street work progresses

Coffee shop, car lot plans reviewed

Citizen hero lauded by fire department

City's long-range land and street plans reviewed, changed

Farms give way to subdivisions

Feb. 10

Energy savings proposed at schools

Paving Patton Street

Council to meet Feb. 16; Charge to increase for lift station maintenance

Home business OKd by planners

Firefighters train, burn old house

Residents argue against R3 rezone request

Feb. 17

Putting in overtime

Williams leaves Blackhawks; Hired as AD in Siloam Springs

Chilly helps with farm chores

School staff gets vaccinated

AAA e-sports approved

Feb. 24

Natural gas outage chills customers; Warming station opened at school

Boys help neighbors; earn cash

Tractor was rear-ended

Offering rides to help

March 3

Lay down pain at floral memorial

Lady Hawks are District champs!

Dangerous animal amendment passes unanimously first reading; To be discussed in committee

Road repair in progress

City council approves sludge filtration system

March 10

Animal ordinance revisited by council

Lady 'Hawks take 2nd in Region

Public hearings set

Car lot, coffee shop approved

Businesses give to Pea Ridge Fire Department

March 17

New fitness center opens

No one filed for open School Board seat

Patton Street extension open

Neal joins governor's staff

Holts honored

March 24

City seeks funding for public safety, streets

Streets adopted

Three finalists chosen for coaching job

City attaches lien to abandoned property

March 31

Single trash service begins in city

Police use Narcan to save a life

Park readied for spring, summer

Three public hearings on tap

Main Street Real Estate opens

April 7

Masks will be optional at school

Prom and graduation scheduled

Remember the children!

Celebrating Easter

City seeks to fund fire, police, streets

April 14

Brey Cook to be presented for head 'Hawk football coach

Spring Cleanup goes well

City Council agenda set for April 20

Fires station remodel help sought

Laying asphalt

Master plans OK'd

No mandated trash service wanted

April 21

Revved up for the rush; Drag racing family gets green light for competition

School employees given bonus

Paving begins on Hwy. 72

XNA flyers return to the air with gusto, fuel recovery

April 28

Officers' life-saving works lauded

Funds sought for fire, police, street departments

Election question explained

Earth Day stories

Council plans for future

May 5

Two men rescued from floodwaters

Floods damage bridge

Trail funds granted; $100K given for trails

Graduate banners hung

Graduation protocols announced

'At last I've seen the light'

May 12

Residents against multi-family homes

Second Saturday gathers steam

Rezone requests sent to Council

Where there's smoke

The Busy Bee offers collectibles and more

May 19

Rain changes venue; doesn't dampen spirits

Launch pad work progresses

'A warm feeling' offered

Joy overflows

FEMA expected to survey flood damage

May 26

Lady 'Hawks softball makes history

Council OKs purchase of cot-loading system

Wastewater plant upgraded

Questions on 1% tax cause more meetings

'Old school' law on alcohol gets updated

Firefighters promoted

June 2

Chief Wassman to retire June 30

Tattered flags burned

Donation presented to library

Work progresses on coffee shop

Council continues to talk sales tax

History depicted by artist

June 9

Saturday events slated

Wastewater treatment plant fully operational

R2 Zone approved

Kicking off summer reading

Sales tax on agenda for City Council

June 16

New school positions funded by ESSER program

Splashingly cool summer fun

Tiny cuteness overload

City asks for 1-cent sales tax

NEBCO crew demonstrates skills, equipment

June 23

Street improvement, upgrades to be funded by bonds; Needs outlines for streets, fire, police

City rules sale, use of fireworks

Freedom Fest fireworks fun, food set for Sunday

Primary School principal names; More staff hired

Reading is FUN

School shares master plan

June 30

Officer Apple killed in the line of duty

Officer Apple memorialized

Two held in death of officer

Officer honored

July 7

State officials offer eulogies

Hundreds pay respects to fallen officer

Garfield seeks funds for water department

Wassman brought structure

Powell up to the task

July 14

Full-time ambulance paramedics will be hired

Rezone for R3 approved; Request goes to Council next

Looking good!

Street plans outlined

Computer software ranks high as need

Jenny B. Jones sees book become a movie; Visits to library spawned desire to write

July 21

Keeping it short

Questions answered about city sales tax

Park plans revealed

Bus drivers needed for Pea Ridge School District

Ambulance office answers complaint

Brightening the walls

July 28

Police Badge 1212 retired

City Council denies rezone

Many helped stuff the bus

Henry's big heart, loyalty lauded

Bond and tax needs outlined

Raising money for 24 Forever scholarship

Aug. 4

Bringing in the hay

Reappraisal complete

Honoring Deputy Chief Henry

Street bonds deend on sales tax passing

Quorum Court honors Kevin Apple

Aug. 11

Planning meeting was brief

Qualified for 50 years as submariner

Town Hall meeting to be held Tuesday

Making shade

A century of life celebrated

Aug. 18

Growth seen in census numbers

Praying for teachers, students

Face masks encouraged, not required

Women, children safe; man arrested

Crash sidelines trucks

Aug. 25

School District must be zoned

Blackhawks show pride

Land swap considered

Hawks bring down Elks

Bulky item pickup available

Sept. 1

Special election slated for Sept. 14

Death penalty sought in the killing of Pea Ridge Officer

Excitement expressed

Beth Stein named Jr. High principal

Drumming a beat

Six rezone requests before city planners

Sept. 8

Voters asked to fund city services with sales tax

Parents vehemently opposed to mandate

Masks decreed at school for fall

Splash pad vandalized

Sunrise o'er the mist on fields

Sept. 15

Quarantine numbers drop with mask use

Ban performs at half-time

Sales tax election held Tuesday

Long agenda set for City Council

School Board members must be from own zones

Lee Town property rezone OKd

9/11 victims honored and remembered

Sept. 22

'My Child, My Choice'

City sales tax and bond issue approved by voters

District to have five zones

Mask mandate will not continue at school

Cash pleads not guilty in Officer Apple's killing

Sept. 29

"I pledge allegiance..."

Lower interest rates save money for city

Veterans unveil new flag box

Highway name to honor Apple

Ribbon cutting marks grand opening

Oct. 6

As stubborn as a mule; Competition, wins, losses and laughs thrill visitors

Collins fundraiser established

Model As on display

Oct. 13

Mules can jump --when they want to

Nichols left legacy, chronicled history

The Star-spangled banner still waves

Oct. 20

Windmill Estates lot will not be split, rezoned

College and Career Fair held

Budgets under consideration

District zones outlined; Chrome books, laptops, buses to be purchased

Learning to wood burn in Ag class

City gives away trees

Halloween Happenings

Oct. 27

City budgets on review

Mayor breaks vote approving R3

Police lose two officers

Teammate remembered; Lightening burden by sharing grief

Nov. 3

Library holds trunk or treat

Ambulance corrective action accepted

Fall Festival featured at First Baptist Saturday

Police officers taking on firefighter in benefit flag football game

Nov. 10

3D Printer

Sugar Creek Road rezoning request denied by planners

Pea Ridge city council reviews 2022 budget

Blackhawks vs. Goblins

Nov. 17

New Wendy's, Domino's Pizza on tap

Student services report presented

Honoring his service

Submarine veterans on parade

Police receive more NARCAN

Nov. 24

Zipline partnership with Walmart enhances delivery options

Fire-EMS has full-time chief

Otters fish for lunch

City approves 2022 budget

Dec. 1

Plans for new businesses on agenda

Blue Christmas Parade is Saturday

Christmas tree sales abound; Feliz Navi Dog Day; Lantern Night

Blue Christmas lights will adorn tree at station

Dec. 8

Blue, white lights adorn PD Christmas tree

Street bond approved

Lighting the season, offering something back

Apple honored posthumously; Stamps praised

Dec. 15

Kevin Apple Memorial Highway unveiled

Students learn and share value of trees

Shop with a Cop was a success

Officials tour launch pad

Dec. 22

Christmas story-time with police officers

Council to amend 2021 city budget

Medical program lauded

Santa and children visit

Christmas Candlelight services scheduled

Proceeds from 'Back the Blue' arrangements sales donated to police



