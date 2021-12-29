Hawks launch big comeback, fall just short

By John McGee

Special to The TIMES

The Blackhawk boys tied the Providence after one period but steadily fell behind over the next two quarters in a non-conference battle. However, a big comeback nearly brought them back, but it was not to be as they were finally defeated by the Providence Patriots 54-51.

The two teams battled to a 9-9 tie after one quarter on the strength of a trey by Jared Brewer and a pair of treys by Austin James. The Pats then rallied to take a narrow lead into the half as they outscored the Hawks 13-11 in the period to go into the break with a 22-20 advantage. Bric Cates dropped in two from behind the arc with Brewer and Josh Turner both converting shots in close. Brewer contributed a free throw to round out the scoring.

Providence broke out to a bigger lead in the third period, outscoring Pea Ridge 16-11 to take a solid 38-31 lead into the final period. James hit another trey, Bledsoe a pair of field goals, with Brewer adding a goal and Cates a pair of free shots.

The lead that the Patriots built began to melt in the rush of the Hawk comeback. Brewer rammed home a pair of treys and a regular goal to lead the charge. Bledsoe hit a 3-ball and a goal to add to Cates' double score inside the arc. James added a bucket and free throw but it all wasn't quite enough as Providence prevailed by 3 at 54-51.

Brewer led the scoring with 16, followed by Cates and James with 12, Bledsoe with 9, and Turner with 2.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Junior Blackhawk Bric Cates (No. 5) works past defenders Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a home game against the Providence Patriots. For more photographs, go to the Pea Ridge TIMES photograph gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Senior Blackhawk Jared Brewer (No. 20) goes up for a basket Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a home game against the Providence Patriots. For more photographs, go to the Pea Ridge TIMES photograph gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Junior Blackhawk Bric Cates (No. 5) goes for the goal Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a home game against the Providence Patriots. For more photographs, go to the Pea Ridge TIMES photograph gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sophomore Blackhawk Luke Baker (No. 10) goes up for a basket Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a home game against the Providence Patriots. For more photographs, go to the Pea Ridge TIMES photograph gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sophomore Blackhawk Josh Turner (No. 23) shoots a basket Tuesday, Dec. 21, in a home game against the Providence Patriots. For more photographs, go to the Pea Ridge TIMES photograph gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

