Friends we lost in 2021; Obituaries from January to March 2021

Jan. 6

Billy Ray Howell, 84, of Bentonville died Dec. 31, 2020, in his home. He was born Aug. 8, 1936, in Short, Okla., to Lester Meranda Howell and Melva Marie Crow Howell.

Andrew Todd Keeling, 39, of Fayetteville, died in his home in Fayetteville, Ark., on Dec. 15, 2020, due to undiagnosed congestive heart failure. He was born Nov. 25, 1981, in Joplin, Mo., to Bill and Marty (McCoy) Keeling while the family was in the process of moving to Rogers, Ark., where Andy grew up.

Richard Wesley Leach, 39, of Pineville, Mo., departed this life suddenly on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in his residence. He was born Oct. 12, 1981, in Borger, Texas, to Robert Dean and Theresa (Hodges) Leach.

Sue Morrison, 84, of Garfield, died Dec. 29, 2020, in her home. She was born Jan. 17, 1936, in Vaughn, Ark.

Ronnie Plunkett, 61, of Garfield, Ark., died Jan. 1, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. He was born July 10, 1959, in Guin, Ala., to William Herman Plunkett and Nellojean Randolph Plunkett.

Janita Prophet, 88, of Pea Ridge, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Innisfree Nursing and Rehab Center in Rogers, Ark. She was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Florence Esther Scurlock Beguin and Philip Morris Beguin.

Jan. 13

Jimmy Mitchell Beaver, 79, of Aurora, Mo., died Jan. 9, in his home. He was born April 7, 1941, in Gateway, Ark., to Walter E. Beaver and Rhoenah Elizabeth Becker Beaver.

James Edward Davis, 82, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 7, 2021, in his home. He was born Sept. 23, 1938, in Groveton, Texas, to Dailey Davis and Annalee Farr Davis.

Gerald Drache Hargiss II, 74, of Rogers, died Jan. 4, 2021, in his home. He was born July 21, 1946, in Bend, Ore., to Gerald Drache Hargiss I and Lavinia Pearl Raust Hargiss.

Carolyn Faye Werremeyer Jines, 72, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 6, 2021, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born June 1, 1948, in Marinette, Wisc., to Arley Franklin Werremeyer and Hazel Ellen Grabeel Werremeyer.

Richard Guy Lowden, 70, of Decatur, Ark., died Jan. 7, 2021, in his home. He was born Oct. 28, 1950, in Ayer, Mass., to Kenneth Charles Lowden and Lorraine Catherine Keeley Lowden.

J.T. Webb, 92, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 8, 2021, in Promenade Health and Rehab in Rogers. He was born May 1, 1928, in Pea Ridge to Prentice Pete Webb and Sophia Belle Banks Webb.

Jan. 20

Evelyn "Eve" (Couch) High, 77, of Lowell, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. She was born June 12, 1943, in Combs, Ark., to Raymond Couch and Gretta Drain Couch.

Johnny Bryan Jones, 74, of Rogers, died Jan. 12, 2021, in Highland Health and Rehab in Bella Vista. He was born March 16, 1946, in Springdale, Ark., to Ishmael Ambrose Rufus Jones and Daisy Inez Main Jones.

Howard Henry Meyer, 91, died on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in his home in Pea Ridge, Ark. He was born on April 15, 1929, in Watertown, Minn., to John and Marie Meyer.

Deloyce N. Phillips, 79 of Pea Ridge, died Saturday, January 9, 2021. She was born March 24, 1941 in Payne Way, Ark., to Nathan and Lillian Simpson.

Arleta Yvonne "Nanny" Taylor, 78, of Rogers, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born April 7, 1942, in Lenora, Kan., to Joseph Butler Williams and Claudine Joy Eaton Williams.

Jan. 27

David "Dave" Ray Broadbooks, 74, died Jan. 14, 2021, after many years of battling Alzheimer's. He was born Nov. 5, 1946, in McPherson, Kan., to Byron "Bus" and Darda Broadbooks.

Benjamin Franklin Caston Jr., 61, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 13, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Nov. 9, 1959, in Greenville, Miss., to Benjamin Franklin Caston Sr. and Lois Jean White Caston.

William Dougal Huntington, 88, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 20, 2021, in this home. He was born June 18, 1932, in Glencoe, Minn., to Edward Fredrick Huntington and Lucia Celetine Meyer Huntington.

Marzene Loretta McKenzie, 86, died in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville Jan. 17, 2021. She was born July 23, 1934, in Nicut, Okla., to Albert Duty and Stella May Hart Duty.

Lazaro Delgado Soto, 66, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 23, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Michoacan, Mexico, to Salvador Soto and Guadalupe Delgado Soto.

Frank Joseph Verucchi, 85, of Garfield, died Jan. 21, 2021. He was born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Porterville, Calif., to Frank E. Verucchi and Margaret Schneier Verucchi.

Feb. 3

Lena "Irene" Jones, 82, of Centerton died Jan, 27, 2021m of heart failure at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. She was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Rogers, to O.B. Collins and Daisy Anna (Price) Collins.

Denise Kathleen Kidd, 54, of Springdale, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in her home. She was born Aug. 21, 1966, in Whittier, Calif., to Frank Joseph and Dolores Elaine (Goodness) Verucchi.

Virgil Floyd Ragland, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sunday, Jan. 24, in the VA Hospital in Fayetteville. He was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Allen Blaine Ragland and Virginia Bernice Foster Ragland.

Sharon Rachael Simmons, 67, of Rogers, died Jan. 23, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born June 1, 1953, in Chicago, Ill., to Thomas Frank Gipson and Bonnie Mildred Flanery Gipson.

Feb. 10

Clay Lee Bachler, 61, of Pea Ridge, died Feb. 1, 2021, in his home. He was born Feb. 9, 1959, in Neosho, Mo., to Lee Aaron Bachler and Barbara Jean Parker Bachler.

Phyllis Jean Cogdill, 80, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 2, 2021, in her home. She was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Waurika, Okla., to Floyd Maurice Tow and Ruth Marie Langdon Tow.

Sharron Lee Hay, 87, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 31, 2021, in her home. She was born Jan. 27, 1934, in Glendive, Mont., to Richard Fisher and Mary Alice Westergaard.

Marjorie Mae Ricks, 86, formally of Judsonia, died Jan, 30, 2021, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born May 29, 1934, in Madison County, Tenn., to Joseph Trull and Ola Mae Bryant Trull.

Feb. 17

Rickey Lynn Bowen, 58, of Garfield, Ark., died Feb. 9, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born April 19, 1962, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Charles Richard Bowen and Jemmie Lucille Spencer Bowen.

Brenda Sue Mask, 68, of Pea Ridge, died Feb. 8, 2021, in Bradford House Nursing & Rehab in Bentonville. She was born Oct. 12, 1952, in Gainsville, Texas, to James Monroe Wallace and Loretta Geraldine Stailey Wallace.

John LeRoy Raines, 75, of Garfield, Ark., lost his long and valiant battle with cancer on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in his home surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Prague, Okla., on Nov. 25, 1945.

Feb. 24

Carol Ann Hunter, 73, of Garfield, Ark., died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from an acute myocardial arrhythmia. She was born on Sunday, June 15, 1947, in Joplin, Mo., to Richard Wesley and Doreen Rose Kathleen (Osborne) Hoback of Bentonville, Ark.

March 3

Charles Ray "Charlie" Brown, 70, of Garfield, died Feb. 21, 2021. He was born Aug. 31, 1950, to Virginia and Murl Brown, in Tulare, Calif., where he grew up.

Andrea Tate Pierce, 22, of Garfield, died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, peacefully in her home in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Aug. 16, 1998, to Sean Pierce and Tammy Tate in St. Mary's Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

Onnie Oble Walker, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 21, 2021. He was born April 5, 1942, in Nogo, Ark., to David A. Walker and Dottie Renfroe Walker.

March 10

None reported

March 17

Geraldine Claudia Armstrong, 77, of Rogers, Ark., died March 6, 2021, in Mercy Hospital. She was born Jan. 19, 1944, in San Pedro, Calif., to Emillio Chavez and Feliz Gutierrez Chavez.

Turner James Coles, infant, of Pea Ridge, died March 4, 2021, in Rogers. He was born March 2, 2021, in Rogers to Ryan and Rachel Seal Coles.

Martha Ruth Hall, 89, of Pea Ridge, died March 11, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

March 24

Wanda Belle Bennett, 98, of Rogers, died March 22, 2021, in the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

Betty Doris Carter, 88, of Rogers, Ark., died Thursday, March 18, 2021, in her home. She was born Jan. 21, 1933, in Carthage, Mo., to Mervin L. Davis and Doris (Grigg) Davis.

Linda Joyce Crespo, 69, of Rogers, died March 14 in Circle of Life, Bentonville. She was born on Dec. 15, 1951, in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Henry Emmett Durand, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 18, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born July 8, 1942, in Quincy, Ill., to Sylvester George Durand and Martha Kellogg Durand.

Martha Ruth Hall, 89, of Pea Ridge, died March 11, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Nov. 17, 1931, in Pea Ridge to Victor Miller and Mary Emma Morrison Miller.

David Ralph Martin, 67, of Pea Ridge, died Monday, March 1, in his home. He was born Aug. 1, 1953, in Carl Junction, Mo., to Granville Ralph Martin and Nelly O'Connelle Martin.

March 31

Wanda Clawson Bennett, 98, of Brightwater, Ark., died March 22, 2021. She was born Aug. 28, 1922, to James Clint and Lillian Clawson in Brightwater, Ark.

Betty Louella Lushenko, 87, of Washburn, Mo., died March 23, 2021, in her home. She was born March 26, 1933, in Garfield, Ark., to James Oliver Roller and Sarah A. Ford Roller.

William Richard "Lighthouse" Sasser, 39, of Centerton, died Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born April 2, 1981, in Springdale to Richard and Rosa Sasser.

Betty Jo Scott, 82, of Bentonville died Friday, March 26, 2021, in Mercy Medical Center in Rogers. She was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Huntsville, Ark., to Edd and Elsie Hamilton Howerton.

Clara Adeline "Chiti" Weaver, 83, of Rogers, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born July 29, 1937, in Beatrice, Neb., to Glenn C. Moore and Fernmerle Morris Moore.