Fire and ambulance awards presented

by Staff Report | December 29, 2021 at 9:33 a.m.

What was planned as an evening to celebrate at a Christmas party with gifts donated from members of the community ended up being a night of work as a storm rolled through town and members of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department responded.

Awards were presented by Fire Chief Jared Powell.

Powell presented the award for the First Responder of the Year to Ben Osowiecki at the Fire-EMS Department annual Christmas banquet Friday, Dec. 10.

Firefighter of the Year was chosen by the firefighters and presented to Shane Henson.

  photo    

Print Headline: FD-EMS awards presented

