Blackhawk Cross Country awards presented

Members of the 2021 conference champion cross country team were recognized and awarded plaques at the annual Cross Country Banquet Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Coach Heather Wade thanked the many people who had helped the team during the season including parents of student athletes, the community and local businesses including Sonic, WalMart, Sugar Shack, NWA Creations, Stephanie Harwell and school staff and administration.

Awards include:

Girls

Scholar Athletes (4.0 GPA): Kamree Dye, Liz Vazquez, Kylee Tidwell, Isabella Cruz and Dallice White

All-Conference (finished in top 10% at state): Liz Vazquez, Kamree Dye and RyLee Raines

All-State: Kamree Dye and Liz Vazquez

Regular Awards

Newcomer of the year: Ava Pippin, who was a move-in this year and made an immediate impact on our team not only with her running times, but with her positive attitude as well.

Workhorse Award: Kamree Dye, who continues to work hard and strive to be her best. Not only does she work hard in practice, she also puts in extra work during the summer and outside of practice. She enjoys every opportunity!

Blackhawk pride: Rylee Rains, who is one of the hardest workers in the program. She continues to grow each season.

Blackhawk pride: Allie King, who juggles multiple sports during the season and was has been constantly in our top five runners the last two seasons.

Most improved: Kylee Tidwell, who seemed to take a minute off her time every single week.

Outstanding runner: Liz Vazquez, who has been a wonderful example of having the right attitude and going out and having success.

Boys

Scholar Athletes: Garrett Jacobs, Jacob Stein and Eli Wiggins

All-Conference: Tian Grant, Grandon Grant, Troy Ferguson and Sebastien Mullikin

All-State (finished in top 10% at state): Troy Ferguson, Tian Grant and Grandon Grant

Newcomer of the year: Owen Reynolds, who started running distance back in track season and kept getting better and better throughout the year.

Workhorse Award: Tian Grant -- it doesn't matter whether it is 100F, freezing, a weekend or if he is on vacation in Utah, Tian wants to run and that showed in his results this year.

Blackhawk pride: Jacob Stein is a silent leader who has a tremendous work ethic.

Blackhawk pride: Troy Ferguson, who showed up every single day hoping to make himself the best runner that he could be.

Most improved: Sebasttien Mulliken, who had a slow start at the beginning of the season and was frustrated with his time but continued to show growth each race and accomplished his goals each meet.

Outstanding runner: Grandon Grant, who fought through injuries all season, but never gave up and we even had to hold him back sometimes but in the end he had an amazing season.

