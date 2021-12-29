Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Dec. 21

10:21 a.m. Cassandra Leonard, 35, Garfield, by Bentonville, possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

10:19 p.m. James White, 48, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County; rape; sexual indecency with a child

Wednesday, Dec. 22

2:50 p.m. John Concoby, 53, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, harassing communications

Thursday, Dec. 23

2:54 a.m. Mitchell Webb, 22, Garfield, by BCSO,possession of open container; violation of omnibus DWI Act

7:12 p.m. Isaiah Comfort, 19, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; resisting officer

Sunday, Dec. 26

1 a.m. Lester Dale Dover, Jr., 50, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts felony third-degree domestic battering; obstructing governmental operations

10:42 p.m. Habib Bootwala, 45, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, DUI - driving under influence of drugs; driving left of center; careless and prohibited driving

Monday, Dec. 27

1:16 a.m. Morgan Leigh Fisher, 44, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to stop after accident - property damage only; reckless driving