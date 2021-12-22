School medical program prepares students for career

When seniors graduate in May from the medical program at Pea Ridge High School, they will have three certificates to their name -- CPR, phlebotomy and medical assistant, according to Alex Jackson, coordinator for the Pea Ridge Community Clinic.

Speaking to the School Board Monday, Dec. 13, Jackson shared news about the program and students.

"When our seniors graduate this year, they're going to have three certifications to their name -- CPR, phlebotomy and medical assistant. That is a huge first! In fact, we're the only medical program in the state of Arkansas to do something this big," Jackson said. "It is a huge accomplishment."

She said new teacher Taylor Cox, a registered nurse and first-year teacher, teaches all of the medical courses and designed new curriculum for the medical assistant and phlebotomy courses. Her students have dissected pig hearts, tested their blood type and launched the student organization HOSA.

Jackson said 93% of the students passed their certification exam. Students will study and certify in phlebotomy in the spring and are also offered a digital pharmacy technician course with a nationally recognized certification.

She said personnel from the Bella Vista Fire Department taught first aid and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to PRHS students in the program this past semester.

Jackson said the community clinic has been far more successful than anticipated and said more than 2,000 clients have been seen in the clinic. She said the goal was 1,200. "That is gigantic!"

"The biggest exciting thing is that in the spring, we'll be opening up the doors that connect the classroom to the community clinic where the students who just passed their RNA test will have the opportunity to work as interns inside the clinic." Jackson said. "The big goal and the big ask is that these students will also have the opportunity to interview for a job."

Jackson said she has also also worked with the "littlest learners," performing numerous collaborations with the pre-school teachers and students. She said the children learned to inspect their own playgrounds and were all certified in handwashing.

Junior High principal Beth Stein presented information on a teacher and on two junior high students who were introduced to the School Board. The students were Kennedy Williams and Trey Bounds.

Williams is a cheerleader and is on the track team and has a "very high" grade-point average, according to Beth Stein, junior high principal.

"She is on the cheer team and on track. She is a natural leader," Stein said. "She brings energy to the room. She's a hard worker as student and athlete.

"Two teachers specifically said she is aware of needs around her and that ... her sense of humor is an asset to class," Stein said.

Bounds, has a 4.0 grade point average and is on the cross country and track teams. He competed in the state cross country meet, which quite an honor for a freshman, according to school officials. He "excels in the Ridge Tones Choir program" and loves to play the piano in his spare time. He is said to be a leader.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey said free meals would continue through the spring semester. He also said there was storm damage to a roof and that would be repaired as soon as possible.

After an executive session, School Board members:

• Accepted resignations from Holly Dayberry, ALE coordinator, and Jared Ross, industrial maintenance teacher, and from custodians Amanda Horton and Billy Robinson; and

• Hired Evan Rollans, math/science teacher at Junior High; Jaime Barens, food service, Jr. High; and Amanda Gomez, custodian, Jr. High.