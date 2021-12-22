Recollections

50 Years Ago

Thursday, Dec. 23, 1971

Incoming Christmas mail at Pea Ridge reached its peak Monday of this week setting a record for all time on the volume of cards, letters and packages received at the Pea Ridge Post Office. Rural carrier Argie Miller and substitute carrier Orville Crabtree delivered mail to 455 boxes on the 76-mile route. The mail was about four times the usual volume. Postmaster Stanley Buttry said the post office serves about 2,500 persons, less than half of whom reside inside the city limits.

All eyes were on Santa Claus last Thursday morning when youngsters at the Pea Ridge kindergarten received a surprise visit from him.

40 Years Ago

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 1981

Pea Ridge City Council, in a special called meeting, approved a resolution to award construction contracts to the two low bidders for the city's sewer project.

The Barris Lane mobile home of the Bob Scott family was destroyed by fire. No members of the family were home at the time of the fire.

Avoca's Town Council voted to pay the dues of all town residents to the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department for 1982 and has approved a $1,000 contribution to the Volunteer Ambulance Service of Northeast Benton County.

30 Years Ago

Thursday, Dec. 19, 1991

Police continue to investigate the vandalism late Dec. 7 of at least six tombstones at the Pea Ridge Cemetery. The vandalism was discovered Sunday, Dec. 8, said Jack Lasater, president of the Pea Ridge Cemetery Association, according to Police Chief Sam Parker.

Pea Ridge area residents will be in for an unusual treat Friday at the Bank of Pea Ridge's annual Christmas open house which will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mark Bentley, renowned classical guitarist of Kansas City, Mo., will entertain.

A Ministerial Alliance spokesman said 18 angels remain on the Angel Tree at Pea Ridge City Hall and are available for adoption.

20 Years Ago

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2001

Pea Ridge will begin a recycling program Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene on Ark. Hwy. 72. Tri-County Solid Waste District representative and Mayor Jackie Crabtree signed an America Recycles Day pledge card.

Santa visited the EMS building Monday, courtesy of the Pea Ridge Water Department.

Pea Ridge students performed for Christmas with band and choir performances on Dec. 10.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2011

Two construction crews alternate working spaces as metal crews alternate with block crews erecting the new Pea Ridge Intermediate School between the gymnasium and former classrooms. "We've got two good construction superintendents," Dr. Roland Smith, interim school superintendent, said.

Meeting for the last time this year, Pea Ridge City Council members will be asked to amend the 2011 budget to reconcile actual and predicted expenses and income.

Ashley Clark and Rebecca Allen, teachers at the pea Ridge Primary School, have worked hard both at teaching and as students. Both women earned their National Board certification this year and were honored at a recent School Board meeting.