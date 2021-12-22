Ranger Cookies

Recipe from the kitchen Louise Easley Beard

1 c. shortening or margarine

1 c. sugar

1 c. brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

2 c. flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 c. bran flakes (or raisin bran cereal)

1 c. coconut

2 c. oatmeal

Cream shortening and sugars. Add eggs and beat until light and fluffy.

Stir in vanilla.

Sift dry ingredients together, then stir into batter.

Add cereals and coconut.

Can refrigerate overnight or longer.

Drop by teaspoonfuls on greased baking sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes at 375 degrees.

Makes 6 to 7 dozen.

•••

