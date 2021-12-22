Proceeds from 'Back the Blue' arrangements sales donated to Police

The sale of small evergreen trees adorned with a miniature apple charm ornament designed by Betsy Ellingson, the floral designer at the wreath barn at Wonderland Tree Farm, raised more than $750 for the Pea Ridge Police Fraternal Order of Police.

Ellingson created the arrangement as a tribute to slain Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple. Proceeds from the sale of the arrangements were presented to Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn by Martin and Jill Babb, owners of the tree farm, on Dec. 12.

The sale of limited edition "Back the Blue" arrangements with a commemorative apple ornament raised $775 which was donated to the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police.

"Wonderland Tree Farm was so happy to be able to honor the memory of Officer Kevin Apple on this 12-12 day of remembrance, by presenting Pea Ridge Police Chief Hahn a check for donations totaling $775 made by our fantastic Wonderland families here on the farm this season," Jill Babb said.

"We want to give a special 'thank you' to our floral designer, Betsy Ellingson, for having the great idea, and creativity to put together these sweet little arrangements with a keepsake apple ornament," Babb continued.

"I am always pleased when a local business steps up and does anything to show support for Kevin Apple and the Police Department," Chief Hahn said. "Jill and Martin (Babb) from Wonderland Tree Farm have gone over and beyond by donating this beautiful tree and raising money to support the PD. I can't thank them enough for their generosity."