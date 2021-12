Pea Ridge School District activities

The list of activities for Pea Ridge School District shared at the December School Board meeting includes:

● Dec. 20-31^Christmas Break

● Dec. 28-30^Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational

● Dec. 28-30^VB @ Mansfield Tournament

● Jan. 3^Professional Development (No school for students)

● Jan. 3, 5, 6^9G/9B Basketball Santa Slam

● Jan. 4^Start of 2nd Semester

● Jan. 4^JVG/JVB/VG/VB Basketball vs. Gravette

● Jan. 7^JVG/JVB/VG/VB Basketball @ Prairie Grove

● Jan. 17^No School

● Feb. 21^Professional Development (No school for students)

● Feb. 22-24^Parent/Teacher Conferences