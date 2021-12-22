Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

December 22, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

5:30 p.m. A resident of East McNelly Road reported tires on his vehicle had been slashed while it was parked at Battlefield Laundry on Slack Street. Police obtained video that shows a suspect and suspect vehicle in connection with the incident.

Friday, Dec. 10

3:30 p.m. Police received a report that the smell of marijuana was coming from a vehicle in which a person was in line at the Intermediate School to pick up a child. As a result of the investigation, police cited Dakota Edward Armbrister, 31, Bella Vista, in connection with possession of Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, Dec. 13

3:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Kevin Ray Hayes, 50, Cassville, Mo., in connection with speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

9:31 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jorge Camilo Tobar, 21, Rogers, in connection with no liability insurance, speeding more than 15 mph over and possession of drug paraphernalia.

