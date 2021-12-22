Obituaries for the Dec. 22, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Raymond DeWain Anderson

Raymond DeWain Anderson, 89, of Rogers, Ark., died Dec. 17, 2021, in Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab. He was born April 15, 1932, in Clarence, Iowa, to Elmer Alfred Anderson and Myrtle Irene Hovey Anderson.

He married Cheryl Lynne Thompson July 11, 1958. He pastored many churches over 57 years, in Kansas and Missouri, then founded Powell Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene in Powell, Mo., in 1998.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ruth Bender, Lowell Anderson, Lois McDonald, Ernest Anderson and Walter Anderson.

Survivors are his wife, Cheryl of the home; his children, DeWain Anderson and wife April of Joplin, Mo., Raychelle Roughton and husband Brian of Pineville, Mo., Janell Thorne and husband Dale of Blanchard, Okla., and Crystal Roughton and husband Tony of Pineville, Mo.; a sister, Naomi Pendagraft of Lenexa, Kan.; grandchildren, LaTicia, Amanda, Brandon, Kristin, Alisha, Amber, Aaron, Nathan, Stephen, Tori, Breanna, Brittany and Courtney; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Dave Anderson officiating.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Norma Zene Norton

Norma Zene Norton, 80, of Rogers, died Dec. 12, 2021, in Siloam Springs. She was born July 17, 1941, in Bentonville, to Ruff and Frances Arnella Strate Prophet.

She was a hospice care nurse, former member of the Civil Air Patrol, was one on the first car hops at A&W in Kansas. She was a member of Radiant Life Church.

Survivors are her children Gene, Cherry, Charlene and Christy; and eight grandchildren.

Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in Pea Ridge Cemetery, Pea Ridge, Ark.

Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers. www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Clyde Melvin Rounds

Clyde Melvin Rounds, 87, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Dec. 14, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark. He was born April 10, 1934, in Rogers, Ark., to Carl F. Rounds and Ethel Sylvia Townsend Rounds.

He worked many years in construction, Mayo Sheet Metal and Buddy Woods Heating and Air in Rogers. He loved to farm and ride his tractor while always improving his home and land.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Virgil Rounds, Helen Robbins and Velma Weaver; and a granddaughter, Ashley Cogdill.

Survivors are his wife, Mabel Rounds, whom he married June 1, 1989; sons, Mike Rounds of Rogers, Ark., Danny Rounds and wife Melanie of Pea Ridge, Ark., Jamie Rounds and wife Robin of Garfield, Ark., and Greg Rounds of Tulsa, Okla.; two daughters, Tammy Kinney of Gentry, Ark., and Paty Birchfield of Garfield, Ark.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation is set for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Bayless Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.