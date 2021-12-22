Letters to Santa

Mrs. Abby Crook's class
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year...
Adalie Cotton
I want a playdough place
I need Jesus's birthday
I'll wear a Christmas dress and some jeans and high heels
I'll read my Jojo book.
Derrick Dixon
I want iphone
I need snow
I'll wear an elf
I'll read a book about deer
Gracelynn Edwards
I want LOLs
I need more books
I'll wear my Grinch outfit
I'll read Christmas book
Colin Galucki
I want guitar
I need Darth Vader
I'll wear Santa Clause
I'll read Christmas Eve
Alex Harvey
I want Bingo and Bluey Playset House
I need dry erase board
I'll wear a Christmas sweater
I'll read a Christmas book
Reymundo Gonzalez
I want new dinosaur
I need a Christmas sweatshirt
I'll wear Christmas clothes
I'll read a Christmas book
Jordynn Maxwell
I want a big LOL
I need shoes
I'll wear a Snow White Christmas shirt
I'll read a Christmas book with Cinderella on it
Hadlee Judd
I want candy
I need cleaning stuff
I'll wear-I don't know yet
I'll read a book with animals with their dads
Luis Martinez
I want a yo-yo
I need a pop-it
I'll wear Hulk clothes
I'll read a Christmas tree book
Auron Calvas
I want a big blue dragon
I need a big blue dragon that has an egg
I'll wear a sweater
I'll read Jingle Bells
Sadie Muse
I want a LOL trailer
I need a jar
I'll wear a reindeer dress
I'll read my Elf book
Henry Reid
I want a Nintendo Switch
I need monster trucks
I'll wear Santa clothes
I'll read Christmas Eve is the Best
Zadik Talburt
I want a robot
I need a car
I'll wear a sweatshirt
I'll read a Christmas book
Stella Turner
I want a whole bunch of LOL dolls
I need a tea set
I'll wear a sweatshirt
I'll read a my Princess books
Major Vang
I want FGT toys
I need Thomas
I'll wear clothes
I'll read a Christmas book
Aspen Walden
I want a Polly Pocket mansion
I need a phone
I'll wear a big red dress with snowflakes and a Christmas unicorn
I'll read my Elf on the Shelf book
Charlie Wessels
I want a dinosaur nerf gun
I need a motorcycle
I'll wear a Christmas shirt
I'll read Who Will Win?
Hazel White
I want a phone
I need a trampoline
I'll wear Grinch Pajamas
I'll read a Grinch book
Ryker Williams
I want a hot wheel track
I need my family
I'll wear shorts
I'll read The Grinch
Maggie Muse
I want a doll that walks and talks like a real baby
I need pretend cooking stuff and a kitchen set
I'll wear a rainbow Christmas sweater with sparkles on it
I'll read a Christmas book that plays Christmas music
Mrs. Danelle Bounds' class
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a new iPad
I need a quilt
I'll wear a Christmas sweater
I'll read an Elmo book
Love, Adam Edens
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want an American Girl Doll
I need a new coat
I'll wear a flippy sequin shirt
I'll read a horse book
Love, Cherith Hunt
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want toys and a phone
I need Christmas decorations
I'll wear a new hoodie and gloves
I'll read a Christmas book
Love, Colton Willis
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want Christmas [egos
I need snow
I'll wear new shoes
I'll read a transformer book
Love, Dimitri Ward
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want marble run
I need new shoes
I'll wear a cute shirt
I'll read a more Pete the Cat books
Love, Elizabeth Holiman
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want Pokemon stuff
I need food like blueberries
I'll wear clothes and a shirt
Ill read a dinosaur book
Love, Hudson Darling
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a robot toy from power rangers
I need new shoes
I'll wear mittens and a hat and a sweater
I'll read Christmas books
Love, Jackson Marquez
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a Monster High Doll
I need a new Princess Peach Game
I'll wear a crown
I'll read about diamonds
Love, Karol Radtke
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a Elsa and Anna Doll
I need a Barbie House
I'll wear a dress
I'll read a Barbie book
Love, Kattie Gomez
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a new sleigh
I need new clothes
I'll wear rainbow clothes
I'll read a Pete the Cat book
Love, KiiIynn Fryer
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a scooter with 2 wheels
I need new shoes
I'll wear a really pretty Christmas Dress
I'll read a Billy B Brown book
Love, Lakelyn Talburt
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a Batman remote control
I need some warm comfy clothes for winter
I'll wear mittens
I'll read monster truck books
Love, Lincoln Arrasmith
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a school toy
I need a new crayons
I'll wear pajamas
I'll read David goes to school
Love, Lukey Perkins
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a 4 wheeler (kid one), Lambo, a dirt bike for kids
I need Lambo shoes
I'll wear Lambo stuff
I'll read a Lambo book
Love, Lucas Rosser
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a new bike
I need a horse
I'll wear new shoes
I'll read about little baby piggies
Love, McKay Woodward
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want Mario Odyssey
I need new shoes I can tie
I'll wear a minecraft shirt
I'll read a Minecraft story mode book
Love, Miles Ostrander
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want Earth stuff Christmas train
I need earth shirt with snow on it
I'll wear earth gloves
I'll read a new earth book
Love, River Meadors
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want a doll
I need a golf cart
I'll wear ballerina clothes
I'll read a silly story book
Love, Taelynn Burns
Dear Santa
For Christmas this year,
I want jewelry
I need new shoes
I'll wear a new dress
I'll read Barbie books
Love, Vivienne Wood
Mrs. Kaylie Savage's class
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want five race cars and a racetrack. I need a new pair of
matching shoes and gloves. I'll wear a Christmas hat. I'll read a book about Pete the Cat.
Love, Gatlin Bratti
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a tablet. I need a new water bottle. I'll wear a
Christmas skirt. I'll read a book about Frosty the Snowman.
Love, McKenna Collins
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a blue bike. I need a blue Spiderman helmet for my
bike. I'll wear a Spiderman shirt. I'll read a book about Spiderman.
Love, Matias Navarro-Soto
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a piggy toy. I need milk and cookies for Santa. I'll
wear a Christmas dress. I'll read a book about animals.
Love, Airabella Longtin
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a blue Nintendo Switch. I need a desk with a lamp. I'll
wear comfy Christmas pajamas with reindeer. I'll read The Three Billy Goats Gruff.
Love, Miles McCaslin
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a teddy bear. I need a new collar for my dog. I'll wear
Christmas pajamas. I'll read a book about Santa Clause.
Love, Jupiter Pitts
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Bakugan toy. I need a new pair of boots. I'll wear a
Christmas shirt. I'll read a book about transformers.
Love, Everett Ovuoba
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want an LOL doll. I need cookies and milk for Santa. I'll
wear LOL pajamas. I'll read a book about baby Yoda.
Love, Kaylee Hernandez
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a motor bike. I need paper towels. I'll wear Christmas
pajamas. I'll read a book about people who have animal teeth.
Love, Connor Ray
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a reindeer stuffed animal, I need new headphones. I'll
wear Santa pajamas. I'll read a book about flowers.
Love, Charlie Robbins
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want money for Roblox. I need a new water bottle. I'll wear
a black sweater with red stripes. I'll read a book about foxes.
Love, Rhett Seltz
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Hatchimal. I need a new water bottle. I'll wear tiger
pajamas. I'll read a book about lions. Love, Brekynn Trammell
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want an iPhone. I need a new pair of headphones. I'll wear
a Santa robe. I'll read a Christmas book about Santa.
Love, Conner Terry
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want makeup. I need a new water bottle. I'll wear a
unicorn dress and skirt. I'll read a book about Junie B. Jones.
Love, Emmersyn Vasquez
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want Hot Wheels and a bike. I need a new water bottle. I'll
wear light up shoes. I'll read a book about Lightning McQueen.
Love, Lincoln Marnett
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want Mini Brands. I need a new Iunchbox. I'll wear a dress.
I'll read a book about Strawberry Shortcake.
Love, Kynleigh Vanwinkle
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Minecraft game. I need a new toy for my dog. I'll
wear a Christmas sweater. I'll read a book about Santa.
Love, Bruce Sims
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Barbie. I need new headphones. I'll wear a
Christmas sweater. I'll read a Christmas book.
Love, Ariana Waldrop
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Paw Patrol toy. I need new headphones. I'll wear
Santa pajamas. I'll read a book about bears.
Love, Jayce Stover
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Huggy Wuggy. I need a sleeping bag. I'll wear a
Christmas sweater. I'll read The Good Egg.
Love, Tripp Loomis
Mrs. Rica Shackelford's class
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year ... I want a stuffed animal. I need new shoes. I'll wear a Christmas dress. I'll read the Cat in the Hat book.
Love, Lennix Binam
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a new lovie. I need new shoes. I'll wear a Christmas shirt and pants. I'll read a Pete the Cat book.
Love, Piper Binam
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a snow globe. I need new gloves. I'll wear a sweatshirt. I'll read a Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.
Love, Benjamin Donaldson
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a snow globe.
Love, Jimmie Donaldson
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a football and a football lamp. I need a cowboy hat and boots. I'll wear my Santa shirt. I'll read a Blue Truck book.
Love, Kason Duncan
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a P.J. Mask Headquarters. I need new boots. I'll wear Santa Claus pajamas. I'll read about angels.
Love, Joshua Frazier
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a train. I need a new dress. I'll wear a Santa shirt. I'll read a penguin book.
Love, Harper Fry
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a Hot Wheels.l need new pajamas. I'll wear jeans and a shirt. I'll read a Pete the Cat book.
Love, Adrian Guzman
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a stuffed Koala Bear. I need shoes. I'll wear a Christmas dress. I'll read a Baby Yoda book.
Love, Montana McDaniel
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want an Indominus Rex from Jurassic World I need a Lego shirt and Lego shoes. I'll wear Christmas pajamas. I'll read a Christmas book.
Love, Krew Meeker
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a Robot dog that you sit on and that has a remote control. I need an outside toy bucket.I'll wear my coat. I'll read a princess book.
Love, Betty Meppen
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a Spiderman toy. I need a new jacket. I'll wear Christmas pants and Christmas shirt. I'll read a Christmas book.
Love, Parker Payne
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a pop-it. I need new shoes. I'll wear a dress. I'll read a Pete the Cat book.
Love, Azalea Ruiz
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a new football. I need new shoes. I'll wear a Christmas shirt, I'll read a truck book.
Love, Johnny Sandoval
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want my puppy to feel better, I need new shoes. I'll wear a dress. I'll read the Elf on a Shelf book.
Love, Victoria Stewart
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a wolf book. I need new shoes. I'll wear my Christmas pajamas. I'll read animal books.
Love, Sawyer Todd
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a new unicorn book. I need new pencils. I'll wear my dress and boots. I'll read an Elf book.
Love, Copeland Turner
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want Hot Wheels stuff. I need new batting gloves. I'll wear soft and warm pajamas. I'll read Pete the Cat books.
Love, Drew Williams
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a Magical Pixie. I need new gloves. I'll wear my Christmas dress. I'll read my Tinkerbell book.
Love, Zaeleah Workman
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a Robot Kitty and a Christmas dress. I need a new butterfly dress. I'll wear my Christmas socks. I'll read a princess book.
Love, Emmery Ziehe
Mrs. Tonya Stewart's class
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want monster trucks. I like monster trucks a lot. I need a real dog. I'll wear a sweater. I'll read a Christmas book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jeremiah
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Scooby-Doo. I need a Paw Patrol toy. I have the cup at home. I'll wear Scooby-Doo shirt and pants. I'll read a Scooby-Doo book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Mystic
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Lego remote control helicopter that you put a man in. I need toys. I'll wear Christmas clothes. I'll read a Christmas story. Merry Christmas!
Love, Huntley
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want Barbies. I need Polly Pockets. I'll wear Christmas Pajamas. I'll read Christmas books. Merry Christmas!
Love, Sophie
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want Legos and every Paw Patrol toy. I need more Legos. I'll wear swimming suits, pants and underwear. I'll read pickle books. Merry Christmas!
Love, Billy
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want my own notebook. I need my own mirror. I'll wear an Elsa dress. I'll read my own Elsa book. Merry Christmas! Love, Bryleigh
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Beyblade set. I need a Spiderman set. I'll wear an Optimus Prime Transformer shirt. I'll read a Spiderman book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Judd
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Barbie camper. I need a penguin shirt. I'll wear penguin shirts. I'll read a Christmas tree book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Creedence
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. I need some decorations. I'll wear a Santa hat. I'll read a Santa book. Merry Christmas! Love, Raelynn
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a horse. I need new shoes. I'll wear a pink penguin shirt. I'll read Doc McStuffins. Merry Christmas!
Love, Henley
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a drone. I need candy. I'll wear pajamas. I'll read a Santa book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Cale
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Tyrannosaurus Rex truck. I need a Christmas book. I'll wear Christmas clothes. I'll read a Santa Claus book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Chris
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Hot Wheels set. I need a candy cane. I'll wear a Tyrannosaurus shirt. I'll read a robot story. Merry Christmas! Love, Cruz
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want Paw Patrol toys. I need a Lego set. I'll wear some shirts and some Spiderman gear. I'll read a Ryan book. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jack
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want headphones. I need a watch. I'll wear P.J.s. I'll read books. Merry Christmas!
Zaiya
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. I need toys. I'll wear P.J.s with Christmas colors. I'll read Christmas Cat. Merry Christmas!
Love, Adeline
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want Squad plushies. I need a sweater. I'll wear a Christmas tree sweater. I'll read a Piggie and Elephant book. Merry Christmas!
Love, June
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Lego Enderdragon. I need a Lego set. I'll wear pajamas. I'll read Star Wars books. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Barbie camper. I need a book I can write stuff in with marker and erase. I'll wear pajamas for night time. I'll read my brother's name. Merry Christmas!
Love, Alaina
Mrs. Elizabeth Clark's
Dear Santa
I would love to have glow in the dark toys, pop its... Every.Single.One. LankyBox toys and the book The Three Billy Goats Gruff.
Love, Finn
Dear Santa
I would like a DA camera to take pictures and a drone with a remote.
Love, Blake
Dear Santa
I would like an Xbox3, some Fortnight money, and an iPhone 12.
Love, Collin
Dear Santa,
I would like an Xbox, toy dinosaurs, and lunch at McDonalds.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa
I would like a Power Ranger and a Power Ranger sword, a ninja belt and ninja star and dragon eggs.
Love, Malachi
Dear Santa,
I would like and Xbox and police stuff.
Love, Jordan
Dear Santa,
I would like make-up and pretend jell-o. I would also like a book a church book that has a necklace in it.
Love, Nia
Dear Santa,
I would like a poopsie unicorn, a Rainbow High doll, and a taco roll up pet. I'd like the books The Three Little Pigs and The Three Billy Goats Gruff.
Love, Kennedy
Dear Santa,
I would like a John Deer Set, some shirts and the book The Little Red Hen.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa
I would like make-up for Christmas this year. I would also like the book The Three Little Pigs.
Love, Hannah Jo
Dear Santa,
I would like a Power Ranger car and sword, Spider-Man shoes and a water bottle.
Love, Roman
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby puppy, 7 toy unicorns, a lamp for my bedroom, an LOL backpack, and a baby cat.
Love, Tinlee
Dear Santa
I would like a pink, shiny gold, heart shaped necklace, a reindeer book, and a princess doll.
Love, Avahlynn
Dear Santa
I would like a blue Huggy Wuggy stuffy and a spaceship book.
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
I would like a blue teddy bear, and silver fish necklace, and a puppy.
Love, Emily
Dear Santa
I would like a Minecraft for my iPad, a fortnight game, all the cool toys (no girl toys or baby toys), and flowers for my mom.
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I would like to have anything with horses, babies, barbies, and animals. I would also love to have dress-up clothes, jewelry and make-up.
Love, Lillie
Dear Santa,
I would like a bag of gems and rocks.
Love, Abigail
Dear Santa,
I would like a blue bouncy ball that you hop on, a whistle, and a doll that can talk.
Love, Parker
Dear Santa,
I would like a walking-talking dog, a singing book, and a reindeer costume.
Love, Emersyn
Mrs. Alex Wells' class
Reece Kruse
Want: A train
Need: some new hot wheels
Wear: Christmas Pajamas
Read: A story
Cason Tedford
Want: A thunder bike
Need: Christmas Clothes
Wear: Christmas Pajamas
Read: The Christmas story
Coty Tenney
Want: Hot Wheels
Need: ipad
Wear: Christmas Pajamas
Read: Avengers
Kensley Minnie
Want- a massive pop it
Need- pencil, box and/or water bottle
Wear- pjs and slippers (requested unicorn)
Read- any level 1 reading book
Lizzie Graves
One thing they want: LOL Dollhouse
One thing they think they need: Boy Barbie Doll
One thing they will wear: LOL Dress
One hook they will read: The Book With No Pictures
Emma Davis
Want- Elsa Doll
Need- new basketball shoes
Wear- big beautiful bow
Read- pig the elf
Brody Henson
Want: Nintendo switch
Need:new shoes
Wear: a baseball shirt
Read: more dogman books
Gus Long
Want:something to chop down trees
Need:a robot
Wear: tree chopping clothes
Read: Nothing I cannot read
Brynn Power
Want: baby alive doll
Need: baby alive doll
Wear: matching clothes with my family
Read: something with my family
Abby Sellers
Want: A giant pony
Need: I do not even know
Wear: Matching with your sisters
Read: whatever my morn reads me
Bailey Davis
Want: A pony
Need: a momma horse
Wear: something grinch
Read: what will it be without Christmas
Annie Holder
Want: a notebook and a glittery pen
Need: Christmas ornaments
Wear: a rudolph dress
Read: Rudolph the red nosed reindeer
Michael Christensen
Want: A toy train
Need: I don't need anything
Wear: Christmas clothes
Read: a story
Evyn Booth
Want: an LOL OMG house
Need: hair stylist things
Wear: my grinch outfit
Read: grinch
Mrs. Tamara Schroeder
Dear Santa,
I want a snow globe. I need a cowboy hat. I'll wear basketball pajamas and I want to read a Santa book.
Love,
Maveric
Dear Santa,
I want a Lego set. I need comfy clothes to wear. I want a Pete the Cat book about a cupcake.
Love,
Jonah
Dear Santa,
I want a Super Mario video game. I need new tennis shoes. I'll wear hooded reindeer jammies and I would like for you to bring me Bob books
Love, Kamden
Dear Santa,
I want a basketball, I need new tennis shoes. I'll wear boy leggings for under my shorts and I want to read a football book.
Love, Evan
Dear Santa,
I want an lol doll. I need new art supplies. I'll wear a Christmas outfit and I want to read an Elsa and Anna book.
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
I want a laser tag set. I really need clothes. I'll wear a Christmas dress and I want to read and Elsa book.
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
I want makeup for Christmas. I think I need a unicorn. I'll wear anything with sparkles and I would like to read a book about mermaids.
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
I really want a puppy for Christmas. Ummm, I think I need more underwear. I would really love some Christmas clothes and I would like to read a book about a horse.
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
I really want a skateboard for Christmas. I really need a skateboard for Christmas. I would really love some Khaki pants and I would like to read a construction book.
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
I really want a cry baby. I really need new pencils. I would really love a unicorn shirt and I would like to read a Mattie book.
Love, Mattie
Dear Santa,
I really want 1,000 for Christmas, but I really would take a new baby doll. I really need a new snow suit and I would wear a new hat and gloves. I would like a book about God.
Love, Lila
Dear Santa,
I really want a Hatchimal. I really could use a new step stool. I would wear new mittens and I would really like a book about zombies.
Love, Lydia
Dear Santa,
I really want a GoPro for Christmas. I really need new shoes. I would love to wear a grey Under Armour shirt and I would like a big joke book.
Love, Lawson
Dear Santa,
I really want a go cart for Christmas. I really need a new go cart for Christmas. I would love to wear a new coat and gloves and I would love a book about Christmas.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
I really want Kinetic sand for Christmas. I really need new socks and I would love to wear a new set of pajamas. Could I also ask for a book called Clifford the Big Red dog.
Love, Brecken
Dear Santa,
I really would like a race car for Christmas. I really need a new pair of John Deere boots. I would wear a nice warm coat and I would like to read the book Buddy the Elf.
Love, Casen
Dear Santa,
I would really like the Grave Digger Monster Truck for Christmas. I really need some tiger pants. I would wear a tiger shirt and I would love to read a book about farming.
Love, Koltyn
Dear Santa,
I would really like makeup for Christmas. I really need an Elf to watch over me. I would love to wear some Santa clothes and I would really love to read an Elsa book.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
I would really like an Elsa dress. I really need another Christmas tree so we can have four trees. I would love a Mrs. Claus dress and I would really like a Frosty the Snowman book.
Love, Hannalie
Ms. Madison Weast
Darwin Araujo-Rodriguez
Want: a tablet
Need: Socks
Wear: a hat
Read: a book
Lucian Bauman
Want: monster truck
Need: Candy
Wear: Christmas tree shirt
Read: book about dogs
Fred Cochran
Want: nerf gun
Need: toothbrush
Wear: nerf hat
Read: army book
Kaden Cray
Want: toy t-Rex
Need: water bottle
Wear: baby yoda jacket
Read: dinosaur book
Jaxon Goff
Want: toy watch
Need: toothbrush
Wear: blue and green sweater
Read: A-Z Mystery Series
Graham Hartley
Want: hoverboard
Need: red Razorback jacket
Wear: black gloves
Read: Halloween book
Kylie Hook
Want: a rainbow Magic Mixie
Need: hair color changing hairbrush
Wear: a dress with a train
Read: A-Z Mystery: The Canary Caper
Liam Ivy
Want: drone
Need: Venom toothbrush
Wear: superhero clothes
Read: A-Z Mystery Series
Brantley Jordon
Want: remote control car
Need: Santa clothes
Wear: snow clothes
Read: a chapter book
Kai Leland
Want: PS5
Need: paper
Wear: Santa outfit
Read: chapter book
Jack Monroe
Want: candy
Need: food
Wear: sweater
Read: any books
Sophia Martinez
Want: Barbies
Need: clothes
Wear: shirts and shorts
Read: Christmas book
Mia Moore
Want: unicorn cat toy
Need: electric toothbrush
Wear: kitten gloves
Read: cat book
Olivia Morgan
Want: Cry Babies
Need: hairbrush
Wear: rainbow hair bow
Read: My Little Pony book
Nova Rust
Want: Cry Babies
Need: toothbrush
Wear: blue jacket
Read: Frozen book
Grayson Scrogham
Want: a puppy
Need: markers
Wear: unspeakable shirt
Read: puppy book
Caroline Snow
Want: ipad
Need: piano book
Wear: Christmas outfit
Read: Christmas book
Mary Wells
Want: Present Pet
Need: tennis shoes
Wear: yellow Rubble shirt
Read: dog or cat book
Lucas Gaona
Want: nerf gun
Need: toothbrush
Wear: gloves
Read: mystery book