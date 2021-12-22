Letters to Santa

Mrs. Abby Crook's class

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year...

Adalie Cotton

I want a playdough place

I need Jesus's birthday

I'll wear a Christmas dress and some jeans and high heels

I'll read my Jojo book.

Derrick Dixon

I want iphone

I need snow

I'll wear an elf

I'll read a book about deer

Gracelynn Edwards

I want LOLs

I need more books

I'll wear my Grinch outfit

I'll read Christmas book

Colin Galucki

I want guitar

I need Darth Vader

I'll wear Santa Clause

I'll read Christmas Eve

Alex Harvey

I want Bingo and Bluey Playset House

I need dry erase board

I'll wear a Christmas sweater

I'll read a Christmas book

Reymundo Gonzalez

I want new dinosaur

I need a Christmas sweatshirt

I'll wear Christmas clothes

I'll read a Christmas book

Jordynn Maxwell

I want a big LOL

I need shoes

I'll wear a Snow White Christmas shirt

I'll read a Christmas book with Cinderella on it

Hadlee Judd

I want candy

I need cleaning stuff

I'll wear-I don't know yet

I'll read a book with animals with their dads

Luis Martinez

I want a yo-yo

I need a pop-it

I'll wear Hulk clothes

I'll read a Christmas tree book

Auron Calvas

I want a big blue dragon

I need a big blue dragon that has an egg

I'll wear a sweater

I'll read Jingle Bells

Sadie Muse

I want a LOL trailer

I need a jar

I'll wear a reindeer dress

I'll read my Elf book

Henry Reid

I want a Nintendo Switch

I need monster trucks

I'll wear Santa clothes

I'll read Christmas Eve is the Best

Zadik Talburt

I want a robot

I need a car

I'll wear a sweatshirt

I'll read a Christmas book

Stella Turner

I want a whole bunch of LOL dolls

I need a tea set

I'll wear a sweatshirt

I'll read a my Princess books

Major Vang

I want FGT toys

I need Thomas

I'll wear clothes

I'll read a Christmas book

Aspen Walden

I want a Polly Pocket mansion

I need a phone

I'll wear a big red dress with snowflakes and a Christmas unicorn

I'll read my Elf on the Shelf book

Charlie Wessels

I want a dinosaur nerf gun

I need a motorcycle

I'll wear a Christmas shirt

I'll read Who Will Win?

Hazel White

I want a phone

I need a trampoline

I'll wear Grinch Pajamas

I'll read a Grinch book

Ryker Williams

I want a hot wheel track

I need my family

I'll wear shorts

I'll read The Grinch

Maggie Muse

I want a doll that walks and talks like a real baby

I need pretend cooking stuff and a kitchen set

I'll wear a rainbow Christmas sweater with sparkles on it

I'll read a Christmas book that plays Christmas music

Mrs. Danelle Bounds' class

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a new iPad

I need a quilt

I'll wear a Christmas sweater

I'll read an Elmo book

Love, Adam Edens

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want an American Girl Doll

I need a new coat

I'll wear a flippy sequin shirt

I'll read a horse book

Love, Cherith Hunt

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want toys and a phone

I need Christmas decorations

I'll wear a new hoodie and gloves

I'll read a Christmas book

Love, Colton Willis

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want Christmas [egos

I need snow

I'll wear new shoes

I'll read a transformer book

Love, Dimitri Ward

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want marble run

I need new shoes

I'll wear a cute shirt

I'll read a more Pete the Cat books

Love, Elizabeth Holiman

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want Pokemon stuff

I need food like blueberries

I'll wear clothes and a shirt

Ill read a dinosaur book

Love, Hudson Darling

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a robot toy from power rangers

I need new shoes

I'll wear mittens and a hat and a sweater

I'll read Christmas books

Love, Jackson Marquez

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a Monster High Doll

I need a new Princess Peach Game

I'll wear a crown

I'll read about diamonds

Love, Karol Radtke

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a Elsa and Anna Doll

I need a Barbie House

I'll wear a dress

I'll read a Barbie book

Love, Kattie Gomez

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a new sleigh

I need new clothes

I'll wear rainbow clothes

I'll read a Pete the Cat book

Love, KiiIynn Fryer

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a scooter with 2 wheels

I need new shoes

I'll wear a really pretty Christmas Dress

I'll read a Billy B Brown book

Love, Lakelyn Talburt

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a Batman remote control

I need some warm comfy clothes for winter

I'll wear mittens

I'll read monster truck books

Love, Lincoln Arrasmith

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a school toy

I need a new crayons

I'll wear pajamas

I'll read David goes to school

Love, Lukey Perkins

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a 4 wheeler (kid one), Lambo, a dirt bike for kids

I need Lambo shoes

I'll wear Lambo stuff

I'll read a Lambo book

Love, Lucas Rosser

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a new bike

I need a horse

I'll wear new shoes

I'll read about little baby piggies

Love, McKay Woodward

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want Mario Odyssey

I need new shoes I can tie

I'll wear a minecraft shirt

I'll read a Minecraft story mode book

Love, Miles Ostrander

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want Earth stuff Christmas train

I need earth shirt with snow on it

I'll wear earth gloves

I'll read a new earth book

Love, River Meadors

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want a doll

I need a golf cart

I'll wear ballerina clothes

I'll read a silly story book

Love, Taelynn Burns

Dear Santa

For Christmas this year,

I want jewelry

I need new shoes

I'll wear a new dress

I'll read Barbie books

Love, Vivienne Wood

Mrs. Kaylie Savage's class

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want five race cars and a racetrack. I need a new pair of

matching shoes and gloves. I'll wear a Christmas hat. I'll read a book about Pete the Cat.

Love, Gatlin Bratti

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a tablet. I need a new water bottle. I'll wear a

Christmas skirt. I'll read a book about Frosty the Snowman.

Love, McKenna Collins

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a blue bike. I need a blue Spiderman helmet for my

bike. I'll wear a Spiderman shirt. I'll read a book about Spiderman.

Love, Matias Navarro-Soto

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a piggy toy. I need milk and cookies for Santa. I'll

wear a Christmas dress. I'll read a book about animals.

Love, Airabella Longtin

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a blue Nintendo Switch. I need a desk with a lamp. I'll

wear comfy Christmas pajamas with reindeer. I'll read The Three Billy Goats Gruff.

Love, Miles McCaslin

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a teddy bear. I need a new collar for my dog. I'll wear

Christmas pajamas. I'll read a book about Santa Clause.

Love, Jupiter Pitts

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Bakugan toy. I need a new pair of boots. I'll wear a

Christmas shirt. I'll read a book about transformers.

Love, Everett Ovuoba

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want an LOL doll. I need cookies and milk for Santa. I'll

wear LOL pajamas. I'll read a book about baby Yoda.

Love, Kaylee Hernandez

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a motor bike. I need paper towels. I'll wear Christmas

pajamas. I'll read a book about people who have animal teeth.

Love, Connor Ray

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a reindeer stuffed animal, I need new headphones. I'll

wear Santa pajamas. I'll read a book about flowers.

Love, Charlie Robbins

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want money for Roblox. I need a new water bottle. I'll wear

a black sweater with red stripes. I'll read a book about foxes.

Love, Rhett Seltz

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Hatchimal. I need a new water bottle. I'll wear tiger

pajamas. I'll read a book about lions. Love, Brekynn Trammell

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want an iPhone. I need a new pair of headphones. I'll wear

a Santa robe. I'll read a Christmas book about Santa.

Love, Conner Terry

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want makeup. I need a new water bottle. I'll wear a

unicorn dress and skirt. I'll read a book about Junie B. Jones.

Love, Emmersyn Vasquez

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want Hot Wheels and a bike. I need a new water bottle. I'll

wear light up shoes. I'll read a book about Lightning McQueen.

Love, Lincoln Marnett

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want Mini Brands. I need a new Iunchbox. I'll wear a dress.

I'll read a book about Strawberry Shortcake.

Love, Kynleigh Vanwinkle

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Minecraft game. I need a new toy for my dog. I'll

wear a Christmas sweater. I'll read a book about Santa.

Love, Bruce Sims

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Barbie. I need new headphones. I'll wear a

Christmas sweater. I'll read a Christmas book.

Love, Ariana Waldrop

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Paw Patrol toy. I need new headphones. I'll wear

Santa pajamas. I'll read a book about bears.

Love, Jayce Stover

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Huggy Wuggy. I need a sleeping bag. I'll wear a

Christmas sweater. I'll read The Good Egg.

Love, Tripp Loomis

Mrs. Rica Shackelford's class

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year ... I want a stuffed animal. I need new shoes. I'll wear a Christmas dress. I'll read the Cat in the Hat book.

Love, Lennix Binam

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a new lovie. I need new shoes. I'll wear a Christmas shirt and pants. I'll read a Pete the Cat book.

Love, Piper Binam

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a snow globe. I need new gloves. I'll wear a sweatshirt. I'll read a Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Love, Benjamin Donaldson

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a snow globe.

Love, Jimmie Donaldson

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a football and a football lamp. I need a cowboy hat and boots. I'll wear my Santa shirt. I'll read a Blue Truck book.

Love, Kason Duncan

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a P.J. Mask Headquarters. I need new boots. I'll wear Santa Claus pajamas. I'll read about angels.

Love, Joshua Frazier

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a train. I need a new dress. I'll wear a Santa shirt. I'll read a penguin book.

Love, Harper Fry

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a Hot Wheels.l need new pajamas. I'll wear jeans and a shirt. I'll read a Pete the Cat book.

Love, Adrian Guzman

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a stuffed Koala Bear. I need shoes. I'll wear a Christmas dress. I'll read a Baby Yoda book.

Love, Montana McDaniel

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want an Indominus Rex from Jurassic World I need a Lego shirt and Lego shoes. I'll wear Christmas pajamas. I'll read a Christmas book.

Love, Krew Meeker

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a Robot dog that you sit on and that has a remote control. I need an outside toy bucket.I'll wear my coat. I'll read a princess book.

Love, Betty Meppen

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a Spiderman toy. I need a new jacket. I'll wear Christmas pants and Christmas shirt. I'll read a Christmas book.

Love, Parker Payne

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a pop-it. I need new shoes. I'll wear a dress. I'll read a Pete the Cat book.

Love, Azalea Ruiz

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a new football. I need new shoes. I'll wear a Christmas shirt, I'll read a truck book.

Love, Johnny Sandoval

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want my puppy to feel better, I need new shoes. I'll wear a dress. I'll read the Elf on a Shelf book.

Love, Victoria Stewart

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a wolf book. I need new shoes. I'll wear my Christmas pajamas. I'll read animal books.

Love, Sawyer Todd

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a new unicorn book. I need new pencils. I'll wear my dress and boots. I'll read an Elf book.

Love, Copeland Turner

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want Hot Wheels stuff. I need new batting gloves. I'll wear soft and warm pajamas. I'll read Pete the Cat books.

Love, Drew Williams

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a Magical Pixie. I need new gloves. I'll wear my Christmas dress. I'll read my Tinkerbell book.

Love, Zaeleah Workman

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year... I want a Robot Kitty and a Christmas dress. I need a new butterfly dress. I'll wear my Christmas socks. I'll read a princess book.

Love, Emmery Ziehe

Mrs. Tonya Stewart's class

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want monster trucks. I like monster trucks a lot. I need a real dog. I'll wear a sweater. I'll read a Christmas book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Jeremiah

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Scooby-Doo. I need a Paw Patrol toy. I have the cup at home. I'll wear Scooby-Doo shirt and pants. I'll read a Scooby-Doo book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Mystic

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Lego remote control helicopter that you put a man in. I need toys. I'll wear Christmas clothes. I'll read a Christmas story. Merry Christmas!

Love, Huntley

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want Barbies. I need Polly Pockets. I'll wear Christmas Pajamas. I'll read Christmas books. Merry Christmas!

Love, Sophie

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want Legos and every Paw Patrol toy. I need more Legos. I'll wear swimming suits, pants and underwear. I'll read pickle books. Merry Christmas!

Love, Billy

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want my own notebook. I need my own mirror. I'll wear an Elsa dress. I'll read my own Elsa book. Merry Christmas! Love, Bryleigh

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Beyblade set. I need a Spiderman set. I'll wear an Optimus Prime Transformer shirt. I'll read a Spiderman book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Judd

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Barbie camper. I need a penguin shirt. I'll wear penguin shirts. I'll read a Christmas tree book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Creedence

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. I need some decorations. I'll wear a Santa hat. I'll read a Santa book. Merry Christmas! Love, Raelynn

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a horse. I need new shoes. I'll wear a pink penguin shirt. I'll read Doc McStuffins. Merry Christmas!

Love, Henley

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a drone. I need candy. I'll wear pajamas. I'll read a Santa book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Cale

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Tyrannosaurus Rex truck. I need a Christmas book. I'll wear Christmas clothes. I'll read a Santa Claus book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Chris

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Hot Wheels set. I need a candy cane. I'll wear a Tyrannosaurus shirt. I'll read a robot story. Merry Christmas! Love, Cruz

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want Paw Patrol toys. I need a Lego set. I'll wear some shirts and some Spiderman gear. I'll read a Ryan book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Jack

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want headphones. I need a watch. I'll wear P.J.s. I'll read books. Merry Christmas!

Zaiya

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. I need toys. I'll wear P.J.s with Christmas colors. I'll read Christmas Cat. Merry Christmas!

Love, Adeline

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want Squad plushies. I need a sweater. I'll wear a Christmas tree sweater. I'll read a Piggie and Elephant book. Merry Christmas!

Love, June

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Lego Enderdragon. I need a Lego set. I'll wear pajamas. I'll read Star Wars books. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Dear Santa, For Christmas this year... I want a Barbie camper. I need a book I can write stuff in with marker and erase. I'll wear pajamas for night time. I'll read my brother's name. Merry Christmas!

Love, Alaina

Mrs. Elizabeth Clark's

Dear Santa

I would love to have glow in the dark toys, pop its... Every.Single.One. LankyBox toys and the book The Three Billy Goats Gruff.

Love, Finn

Dear Santa

I would like a DA camera to take pictures and a drone with a remote.

Love, Blake

Dear Santa

I would like an Xbox3, some Fortnight money, and an iPhone 12.

Love, Collin

Dear Santa,

I would like an Xbox, toy dinosaurs, and lunch at McDonalds.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa

I would like a Power Ranger and a Power Ranger sword, a ninja belt and ninja star and dragon eggs.

Love, Malachi

Dear Santa,

I would like and Xbox and police stuff.

Love, Jordan

Dear Santa,

I would like make-up and pretend jell-o. I would also like a book a church book that has a necklace in it.

Love, Nia

Dear Santa,

I would like a poopsie unicorn, a Rainbow High doll, and a taco roll up pet. I'd like the books The Three Little Pigs and The Three Billy Goats Gruff.

Love, Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I would like a John Deer Set, some shirts and the book The Little Red Hen.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa

I would like make-up for Christmas this year. I would also like the book The Three Little Pigs.

Love, Hannah Jo

Dear Santa,

I would like a Power Ranger car and sword, Spider-Man shoes and a water bottle.

Love, Roman

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby puppy, 7 toy unicorns, a lamp for my bedroom, an LOL backpack, and a baby cat.

Love, Tinlee

Dear Santa

I would like a pink, shiny gold, heart shaped necklace, a reindeer book, and a princess doll.

Love, Avahlynn

Dear Santa

I would like a blue Huggy Wuggy stuffy and a spaceship book.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

I would like a blue teddy bear, and silver fish necklace, and a puppy.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa

I would like a Minecraft for my iPad, a fortnight game, all the cool toys (no girl toys or baby toys), and flowers for my mom.

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

I would like to have anything with horses, babies, barbies, and animals. I would also love to have dress-up clothes, jewelry and make-up.

Love, Lillie

Dear Santa,

I would like a bag of gems and rocks.

Love, Abigail

Dear Santa,

I would like a blue bouncy ball that you hop on, a whistle, and a doll that can talk.

Love, Parker

Dear Santa,

I would like a walking-talking dog, a singing book, and a reindeer costume.

Love, Emersyn

Mrs. Alex Wells' class

Reece Kruse

Want: A train

Need: some new hot wheels

Wear: Christmas Pajamas

Read: A story

Cason Tedford

Want: A thunder bike

Need: Christmas Clothes

Wear: Christmas Pajamas

Read: The Christmas story

Coty Tenney

Want: Hot Wheels

Need: ipad

Wear: Christmas Pajamas

Read: Avengers

Kensley Minnie

Want- a massive pop it

Need- pencil, box and/or water bottle

Wear- pjs and slippers (requested unicorn)

Read- any level 1 reading book

Lizzie Graves

One thing they want: LOL Dollhouse

One thing they think they need: Boy Barbie Doll

One thing they will wear: LOL Dress

One hook they will read: The Book With No Pictures

Emma Davis

Want- Elsa Doll

Need- new basketball shoes

Wear- big beautiful bow

Read- pig the elf

Brody Henson

Want: Nintendo switch

Need:new shoes

Wear: a baseball shirt

Read: more dogman books

Gus Long

Want:something to chop down trees

Need:a robot

Wear: tree chopping clothes

Read: Nothing I cannot read

Brynn Power

Want: baby alive doll

Need: baby alive doll

Wear: matching clothes with my family

Read: something with my family

Abby Sellers

Want: A giant pony

Need: I do not even know

Wear: Matching with your sisters

Read: whatever my morn reads me

Bailey Davis

Want: A pony

Need: a momma horse

Wear: something grinch

Read: what will it be without Christmas

Annie Holder

Want: a notebook and a glittery pen

Need: Christmas ornaments

Wear: a rudolph dress

Read: Rudolph the red nosed reindeer

Michael Christensen

Want: A toy train

Need: I don't need anything

Wear: Christmas clothes

Read: a story

Evyn Booth

Want: an LOL OMG house

Need: hair stylist things

Wear: my grinch outfit

Read: grinch

Mrs. Tamara Schroeder

Dear Santa,

I want a snow globe. I need a cowboy hat. I'll wear basketball pajamas and I want to read a Santa book.

Love,

Maveric

Dear Santa,

I want a Lego set. I need comfy clothes to wear. I want a Pete the Cat book about a cupcake.

Love,

Jonah

Dear Santa,

I want a Super Mario video game. I need new tennis shoes. I'll wear hooded reindeer jammies and I would like for you to bring me Bob books

Love, Kamden

Dear Santa,

I want a basketball, I need new tennis shoes. I'll wear boy leggings for under my shorts and I want to read a football book.

Love, Evan

Dear Santa,

I want an lol doll. I need new art supplies. I'll wear a Christmas outfit and I want to read an Elsa and Anna book.

Love, Lilly

Dear Santa,

I want a laser tag set. I really need clothes. I'll wear a Christmas dress and I want to read and Elsa book.

Love, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

I want makeup for Christmas. I think I need a unicorn. I'll wear anything with sparkles and I would like to read a book about mermaids.

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa,

I really want a puppy for Christmas. Ummm, I think I need more underwear. I would really love some Christmas clothes and I would like to read a book about a horse.

Love, Bella

Dear Santa,

I really want a skateboard for Christmas. I really need a skateboard for Christmas. I would really love some Khaki pants and I would like to read a construction book.

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

I really want a cry baby. I really need new pencils. I would really love a unicorn shirt and I would like to read a Mattie book.

Love, Mattie

Dear Santa,

I really want 1,000 for Christmas, but I really would take a new baby doll. I really need a new snow suit and I would wear a new hat and gloves. I would like a book about God.

Love, Lila

Dear Santa,

I really want a Hatchimal. I really could use a new step stool. I would wear new mittens and I would really like a book about zombies.

Love, Lydia

Dear Santa,

I really want a GoPro for Christmas. I really need new shoes. I would love to wear a grey Under Armour shirt and I would like a big joke book.

Love, Lawson

Dear Santa,

I really want a go cart for Christmas. I really need a new go cart for Christmas. I would love to wear a new coat and gloves and I would love a book about Christmas.

Love, Brayden

Dear Santa,

I really want Kinetic sand for Christmas. I really need new socks and I would love to wear a new set of pajamas. Could I also ask for a book called Clifford the Big Red dog.

Love, Brecken

Dear Santa,

I really would like a race car for Christmas. I really need a new pair of John Deere boots. I would wear a nice warm coat and I would like to read the book Buddy the Elf.

Love, Casen

Dear Santa,

I would really like the Grave Digger Monster Truck for Christmas. I really need some tiger pants. I would wear a tiger shirt and I would love to read a book about farming.

Love, Koltyn

Dear Santa,

I would really like makeup for Christmas. I really need an Elf to watch over me. I would love to wear some Santa clothes and I would really love to read an Elsa book.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

I would really like an Elsa dress. I really need another Christmas tree so we can have four trees. I would love a Mrs. Claus dress and I would really like a Frosty the Snowman book.

Love, Hannalie

Ms. Madison Weast

Darwin Araujo-Rodriguez

Want: a tablet

Need: Socks

Wear: a hat

Read: a book

Lucian Bauman

Want: monster truck

Need: Candy

Wear: Christmas tree shirt

Read: book about dogs

Fred Cochran

Want: nerf gun

Need: toothbrush

Wear: nerf hat

Read: army book

Kaden Cray

Want: toy t-Rex

Need: water bottle

Wear: baby yoda jacket

Read: dinosaur book

Jaxon Goff

Want: toy watch

Need: toothbrush

Wear: blue and green sweater

Read: A-Z Mystery Series

Graham Hartley

Want: hoverboard

Need: red Razorback jacket

Wear: black gloves

Read: Halloween book

Kylie Hook

Want: a rainbow Magic Mixie

Need: hair color changing hairbrush

Wear: a dress with a train

Read: A-Z Mystery: The Canary Caper

Liam Ivy

Want: drone

Need: Venom toothbrush

Wear: superhero clothes

Read: A-Z Mystery Series

Brantley Jordon

Want: remote control car

Need: Santa clothes

Wear: snow clothes

Read: a chapter book

Kai Leland

Want: PS5

Need: paper

Wear: Santa outfit

Read: chapter book

Jack Monroe

Want: candy

Need: food

Wear: sweater

Read: any books

Sophia Martinez

Want: Barbies

Need: clothes

Wear: shirts and shorts

Read: Christmas book

Mia Moore

Want: unicorn cat toy

Need: electric toothbrush

Wear: kitten gloves

Read: cat book

Olivia Morgan

Want: Cry Babies

Need: hairbrush

Wear: rainbow hair bow

Read: My Little Pony book

Nova Rust

Want: Cry Babies

Need: toothbrush

Wear: blue jacket

Read: Frozen book

Grayson Scrogham

Want: a puppy

Need: markers

Wear: unspeakable shirt

Read: puppy book

Caroline Snow

Want: ipad

Need: piano book

Wear: Christmas outfit

Read: Christmas book

Mary Wells

Want: Present Pet

Need: tennis shoes

Wear: yellow Rubble shirt

Read: dog or cat book

Lucas Gaona

Want: nerf gun

Need: toothbrush

Wear: gloves

Read: mystery book