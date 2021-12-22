Hearing in Pea Ridge murder case postponed due to covid-19

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren cited a covid-19 outbreak among his staff as the reason for rescheduling a motions hearing for a Pine Bluff woman accused of killing a Pea Ridge police officer.

Shawna Cash, 22, is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Cash and Elijah Michael Andazola are accused of killing former Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple.

Karren was scheduled Friday morning to hear several motions filed in Cash's case. He told the attorneys a covid-19 outbreak occurred Tuesday with his staff and he didn't want to expose anyone to the virus.

Friday's brief hearing was held by video. Cash was wearing a mask at the Benton County Jail while the attorneys were in different locations.

Karren rescheduled the hearing for April 15.

Apple died June 26 at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge when he was hit by a Jeep and dragged about 149 feet, according to court documents. Apple, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cash was driving the Jeep; Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents. Cash and Andazola are being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

Apple and officer Brian Stamps responded to a call about 11:30 a.m. June 26 to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They saw the Jeep at the White Oak station, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The two officers parked on both ends of the Jeep, which was parked at the gas pumps, and attempted to speak with Cash and Andazola, according to the affidavit. Cash, driving the Jeep, rammed one of the Pea Ridge police vehicles, then drove over Apple, dragging him, then fled west on Slack Street, according to court documents.

Andazola, 19, of Bentonville is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors have filed aggravating factors in Cash's case, which is necessary in death penalty cases.

Factors listed in Cash's case include the murder was committed to avoid arrest and to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental or political function. In addition, the murder was committed in "an especially cruel and depraved manner," according to court documents.

The aggravating factors weren't filed in Andazola's case.