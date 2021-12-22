Council to amend 2021 city budget

City Council meeting

7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27

City Hall

977 Weston St.

City officials are scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, for the last City Council meeting of the year.

City Council meetings are normally held the third Tuesday of each month. In order to amend the current year budget, the council meets as late as feasible for the December meeting, according to City Clerk Sandy Button.

The amended budget for 2021 was not available by press time.

The agenda for the Dec. 27 meeting includes:

• Vacate right-of-way, 1341 N. Davis St., John Butler

• Accept bid for Hazelton Road improvement project

• Ord. 741, Amend Code 2.20, City Council

• Ord. 742, Amend Code 14.04, Zoning Code

• Ord. 743, Rezone A-1 to R-2 Winter Park Partners LLC

• Ord. 744, Rezone A-1 to R-3 Cody Burnett

• Ord. 745, final plat Marilyn's Orchard Phase II

• Res. No. 473, amending the budget for 2021

• Res. 474, City Attorney

• Res. 475, City Prosecutor

• Employee cost of living raise

There are no changes listed as to city or prosecuting attorney, with current attorneys listed for the coming year.

Shane Perry, Bentonville, is listed in the resolution to be appointed as city attorney. His fee for legal services is $200 per hour. In addition, he shall be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in the performance of his duties.

Jay Williams of Gentry is listed in the resolution to be appointed city prosecutor. Joel Kurtz, Gentry, is listed to be appointed as deputy city prosecutor. The compensation is listed as a monthly flat fee of $3,250 with an hourly basis of $225 per hour for circuit court matters. In addition, the city prosecutor and deputy city prosecutor shall be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in the performance of their duties.

City Council members will consider an ordinance that will amend the city code providing compensation to Council members for subcommittee meetings and committee of the whole meetings. The previous ordinance provided pay for special and regular council meetings, but not committee of the whole meetings. Council members are paid $200 per meeting attended.