Cheer squad takes 1st at state





The Pea Ridge Blackhawk varsity cheerleaders won first place in the 1A-4A coed competition in Hot Springs Dec. 17.

The team, coached by Courtney Hurst, is comprised of seniors: Gabbie Fletcher, Isabella Cruz, Kiowa Morris, Kylee Ford, Liz Vazquez, Maddie Rogers, Mary Hargiss, Monique Holley, Riley Robbins and Tristan Thurman; juniors: Addi Power, McKyah Lipscomb and Phoenix Edmisson; sophomores: Katie Jones, Kelsey Whitehill and Lacy Williams. Manager is senior Kenna Shiers. Assistant coaches are Amber Harrison and Casey Ludolph.

Junior High cheerleaders include Ava Biffany, Ava Clark, Conner Walker, Emily Scott, Hailey Snarr, Hannah See, Hayley Phillips, Kennedy Williams, Lillie Coles, Macy Trammell, MaKenna Keene, Miley Humphrey, Mya Lundy, Ricky Rowlee, Sadie Christensen, Savannah Young and Trinity Lee. Coach is Amber Harrison and manager is Avery Moore.



